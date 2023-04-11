"It's stronger to go to the B site" - ZETA XQQ on the team's repeated attempts at B site of Pearl against GE in VCT 2023: Pacific League

Week 3, Day 2 of VCT 2023: Pacific League has finally come to an end. It was an exciting day as fans got to witness two of the most interesting matches in the tournament. The first was between Japan's ZETA DIVISION and India's Global Esports, where the former came out on top with a score of 2-1. This match was closely followed up by an intense game between Talon and DRX which the latter won 2-0.

VCT 2023: Pacific League entails ten Valorant franchised teams from the Asia Pacific region. It went live on March 25, 2023, and will continue until May 16, 2023. It is being hosted by Riot Games in South Korea. The top three teams from the competition will make it to VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions 2023.

ZETA XQQ talks about the team's efforts in taking control of B site on Pearl in the match against Global Esports in VCT 2023: Pacific League

During Week 3, Day 2 VCT 2023: Pacific League scrum interviews, Sportskeeda Esports got the opportunity to interact with ZETA DIVISION's head coach XQQ. The coach was asked about their repeated attempts at trying to take control of Pearl's B site. To this, the coach had to say the following:

"All teams who have a similar Agent composition like us, it's stronger to go to the B site. It is only natural for a team with the same composition to go to that site."

According to the coach, the B site on Pearl is much easier to take for teams with the same Agent composition. In the match against Global Esports, ZETA DIVISION's Agent composition included the following - Jett (Dep), Harbor (crow), Viper (SugarZ3ro), Killjoy (TENNN), and Skye (Laz).

XQQ clearly states that this Agent composition is ideal for hitting the B site on Pearl. Hence, this ZETA DIVISION tried to break through the defense of Global Esports on the B site repeatedly. Unfortunately, the map ended in favor of the Indian team with a score of 13-9.

Earlier, T1 Autumn was also questioned about the particular site on Pearl. In their match against Paper Rex, T1 couldn't properly defend the site and had to give up control of it to their opponents most of the time. The coach believed that the only way to counter the brutal attacks on B was for the defending team to play the map aggressively and take control of B Main ahead of their opponents.

This was brilliantly portrayed in the matchup between ZETA DIVISION and Global Esports where the latter would try to shut down any imminent threats early in the game by heading up B Main.

ZETA DIVISION's upcoming opponent in VCT 2023: Pacific League is against DetonatioN FocusMe on April 16, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes