"We were scared of them" - DFM Melofovia talks about the factors that led to their Haven defeat against RRQ in VCT 2023: Pacific League

VCT 2023: Pacific League is currently live. The event started off on March 25, 2023, and will run until May 16, 2023. The tournament is being organized by Riot Games in Seoul, South Korea. It features 10 Valorant franchised teams from the Asia Pacific region and the top three will make their way to VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions 2023.

Week 3 Day 1 of VCT 2023: Pacific League saw two intense matchups. The first was between DetonatioN FocusMe and Rex Regum Qeon, and Paper Rex faced T1 in the other.

Rex Regum Qeon and Paper Rex won their respective matches with a 2-0 scoreline.

DFM Melofovia talks about the team's poor performance against RRQ in VCT 2023: Pacific League

During Week 3, Day 1 of VCT 2023: Pacific League post-match interviews, Sportskeeda Esports got the opportunity to ask a few questions to DetonatioN FocusMe's coach Melofovia.

The coach was asked about the team's lackluster performance in the league, specifically, the factors that led to the first map, Haven, to be completely one-sided, where DetonatioN FocusMe lost to Rex Regum Qeon with a scoreline of 13-4.

To this, the coach had to say the following (translated from Japanese):

"They used Astra as a defender and they used Astra smoke efficiently. So, we were scared of them. I think that's one of the main reasons we lost."

According to the coach, the primary reason for the first map (Haven) to be one-sided was because of Rex Regum Qeon's Astra pick. Melofovia states that the opponents (RRQ) used the Agent as a defender and used her smokes properly. This made Detonation FocusMe approach the situation very carefully as they were scared of them.

Also, earlier in an interview with DFM's Suggest, the player revealed that the Controller of Rex Regum Qeon in Haven was one of the main reasons for them losing out on the map. Suggest stated that the Controller player of the opponent did some specific smokes on site A that resulted in such drastic differences in the score.

Due to Astra's varied utility set, not only can she block enemies' vision, but she can also stun them and displace players from their location. Her abilities allow her to be effective on both the attack and defense sides of a match, enabling her allies to easily take space on the map.

DetonatioN FocusMe will face Japan's ZETA DIVISION next in VCT 2023: Pacific League. The highly anticipated match will be played on April 16, 2023, in Seoul, South Korea.

Poll : 0 votes