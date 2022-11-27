"It’s not worth it for me anymore": Sentinels player Zombs confirms retirement from professional Valorant

Zombs from Sentinels, who has been a professional Valorant player ever since the inception of the title, may not return to pro-Valorant. The player has announced on his livestream that he might be looking for other opportunities in the future and has considered retiring from playing the title professionally.

Zombs will still be on the Sentinels roster, but not as an active player anymore. It could be assumed that he has personal reasons behind making this decision or is simply looking or waiting for better opportunities that will serve him well. He also shared his thoughts on making this decision on the livestream.

He explained what the esports world truly is behind the curtains that a lot of fans don't know about. The player then added why he decided to leave professional play:

"It's not worth it for me anymore, I have opportunities that are better."

SEN Zombs to retire from professional Valorant

Jared "Zombs" is a professional American Valorant player who has been a long-time member of the Sentinels roster. He has made his mark competitively before in games like Apex Legends, where he also played for Sentinels, and Overwatch for FaZe Clan.

On November 24, Zombs announced on his livestream that he has decided to take retirement from pro-Valorant. However, he will be a part of Sentinels in the future. The player mentioned that he has a good relationship with the organization and that he has been playing for the team ever since its inception.

This clearly shows that Zombs is no longer interested in Riot's esports scene anymore, at least as far as competing goes. He shared his thoughts on the pro career and said playing professionally is not what most players think it is.

He then explained to the viewers that it is hard to have a team of five people who are all competing professionally and have to be on the same page as everyone else on the roster. The star player also stated that all of these teams have too many problems almost all the time.

Zombs lastly mentioned that, at times, the pay is not even enough to make up for the grind that professionals do to be better at the game. He added that it takes a lifetime to be at that skill level, and the payment does not compensate for it.

Zombs stated on the stream:

"Esports is like a wild west man."

zombs @zombs 3-0 vs @fnatic champions of the first LAN and international event! LFG! 3-0 vs @fnatic champions of the first LAN and international event! LFG! https://t.co/S1Tb1kbQp2

According to him, it is the survival of the fittest. Most players who are competing for a living only care about themselves. This can explain Zomb's mental exhaustion from all the intense competition in the Valorant tournaments.

The partnership program has also taken over the VCT ecosystem and will only make the competition tougher in the coming years. Considering the future of Valorant esports, it can be assumed that Zombs has his reasons for looking for better opportunities.

However, one can assume that the player may stick around as a content creator for Sentinels. After all, he is a veteran member of the organization and has helped them compete in many great tournaments.

Poll : 0 votes