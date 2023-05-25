jakee Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant is an ever-evolving game with Agents and abilities being introduced at regular intervals. Despite these additions, the main focus is on aiming and shooting enemies down before getting eviscerated. Doing so requires you to have optimal settings and preferences. However, given the number of options, it can throw off even seasoned players. This is where emulating settings used by professional players can be quite useful.

Jake “jakee” Anderson is a professional Valorant player for Cloud9 (C9). He began his career by competing for several collegiate teams before being picked up by C9 during its roster changes in the aftermath of VCT LOCK//IN.

jakee established himself as one of the best players in the university circuits and has gone toe-to-toe with other American pros in the 2023 VCT Americas League. This is a guide on how you can replicate his Valorant settings.

Utilizing Valorant settings and peripherals used by Cloud9 (C9) jakee in 2023

In the following sections, you will find all the specifics about jakee's preferred settings in Valorant, ranging from his crosshair profile to video settings as well as the peripherals used during matches.

Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.217

eDPI: 173.6

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Yellow

Crosshair Color: #FFFF00

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 2

Inner Line Thickness: 1

Inner Line Offset: 1

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Crosshair Code

0;p;0;s;1;P;c;4;u;420690FF;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0v;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;A;o;1;d;1;0l;0;0o;2;0a;1;1b;0

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: C

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: E

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On the Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size:1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: FXAA

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Protanopia)

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black

Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard

Headset: HyperX Cloud II Pink

Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft

jakee is primarily a Controller main in Valorant, utilizing Agents like Omen, Astra, and Brimstone based on the map. His in-game settings are therefore optimized to his style of play. If you share a similar style, take these over to your game, but tweak them to fit your needs.

Poll : 0 votes