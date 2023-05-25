jakee Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant is an ever-evolving game with Agents and abilities being introduced at regular intervals. Despite these additions, the main focus is on aiming and shooting enemies down before getting eviscerated. Doing so requires you to have optimal settings and preferences. However, given the number of options, it can throw off even seasoned players. This is where emulating settings used by professional players can be quite useful.
Jake “jakee” Anderson is a professional Valorant player for Cloud9 (C9). He began his career by competing for several collegiate teams before being picked up by C9 during its roster changes in the aftermath of VCT LOCK//IN.
jakee established himself as one of the best players in the university circuits and has gone toe-to-toe with other American pros in the 2023 VCT Americas League. This is a guide on how you can replicate his Valorant settings.
Utilizing Valorant settings and peripherals used by Cloud9 (C9) jakee in 2023
In the following sections, you will find all the specifics about jakee's preferred settings in Valorant, ranging from his crosshair profile to video settings as well as the peripherals used during matches.
Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.217
- eDPI: 173.6
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Yellow
- Crosshair Color: #FFFF00
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 2
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 1
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Crosshair Code
0;p;0;s;1;P;c;4;u;420690FF;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0v;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;A;o;1;d;1;0l;0;0o;2;0a;1;1b;0
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: E
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On the Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size:1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: FXAA
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Protanopia)
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black
- Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II Pink
- Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft
jakee is primarily a Controller main in Valorant, utilizing Agents like Omen, Astra, and Brimstone based on the map. His in-game settings are therefore optimized to his style of play. If you share a similar style, take these over to your game, but tweak them to fit your needs.