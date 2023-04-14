Karmine Corp vs Team Vitality- VCT EMEA League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

VCT EMEA League's Week 3 is coming to an end. The 10 European franchised teams are currently going through the Regular Season, battling for a spot in the Playoffs. In the Playoffs, a double-elimination format will follow, and ultimately, four teams will qualify for the Masters: Tokyo.

Week 3 of the EMEA league gave some splendid matches. The most recent ones were KOI vs. FUT Esports and Team Liquid vs. Fnatic. FUT Esports continued to stay consistent with their great performances. In contrast, Fnatic was able to maintain their status quo as the LOCK//IN winners by winning their fourth match in the league and staying on top of the table.

Karmine Corp vs. Team Vitality - Who will close out Week 3 with a win at the VCT EMEA League

Predictions

Karmine Corp has seemingly had some of the worst series in recent weeks. The team has been making many basic fundamental errors that have led to their losses. Out of their last three matches, Karmine has won one and lost two. They won one series at VCT LOCK//IN before getting eliminated.

Team Vitality, on the other hand, has been able to show up for the league with great results. Out of their three matches, Vitality has won two, losing only one. They shared the same fate as Karmine in LOCK//IN 2023.

The matchup will most likely favor Team Vitality, as they have looked like a much better team. Their coordination and strategies have seemed much more effective than Karmine's.

Head-to-head

Both these teams have faced each other several times before. The most recent was during Valorant Regional League France: Revolution - Stage 2 in 2022, where Team Vitality won the BO1 (Best of One) series by 1-0.

Recent results

Karmine Corp's last match was at the VCT EMEA League against Team Liquid, where they lost the BO3 (Best of Three) series by 0-2.

Team Vitality's last match was in the same VCT league against FUT Esports, where they also lost their BO3 series by 0-2.

Potential Lineups

Karmine Corp

Ryad " Shin " Ensaad

" Ensaad Alexis " Newzera " Humbert

" Humbert Adil " ScreaM " Benrlitom (IGL)

" Benrlitom (IGL) Nabil " Nivera " Benrlitom

" Benrlitom Alexandre " xms " Forté

" Forté Arthur "pm" Guillermet (Coach)

Team Vitality

Jokūbas "ceNder" Labutis

Labutis Santeri " BONECOLD " Sassi (IGL)

" Sassi (IGL) Michał " MOLSI " Łącki

" Łącki Tomas " Destrian " Linikas

" Linikas Karel " Twisten " Ašenbrener

" Ašenbrener Salah "Salah" Barakat (Coach)

When and where to watch

Valorant enthusiasts can watch this match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT EMEA. Another option is to tune into the many watchparties conducted by streamers and pro players. The matchup will take place on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 12 pm PDT / 9 pm CEST/ 12:30 am IST (next day).

