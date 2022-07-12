Keznit Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Besides being a good player, getting the settings right is an important part of a competitive first-person shooter game like Valorant. This article provides players with an overview of all the settings and equipment that Keznit uses. By applying these changes, they can hope to emulate his performance.

It takes a ton of practice and dedication to climb the rank ladder in Valorant. Almost every player wants the Radiant rank. There's a steep learning curve associated with leveling up in the game, and adopting the right settings might ease the process. For starters, one can follow the example of professional players like Keznit.

Everything to know about KRU Keznit and his Valorant settings

This article lays out the settings used by Keznit, a professional Valorant player who plays for KRÜ Esports. He joined KRÜ in April 2021, making the switch from Wygers, Argentina. The Chilean international player has made over $40,000 in prize money from competing in Valorant tournaments.

Players can use his exact settings to gain insight into his playstyle and how he approaches the game. His equipment list is also mentioned below, as per the data provided by pro settings.net.

Mouse

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.346

eDPI: 276.8

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Cyan

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: Q

Use/Equip Ability 2: E

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 0.932

Minimap Zoom: 0.677

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Equipment

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

Mouse: Logitech G703

Keyboard: EPOMAKER SKYLOONG KS61

Headset: HyperX Cloud II Wireless

Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR

PC Specs

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

Graphics Card: MSI GeForce GTX 1660

Valorant was the first tactical shooter made by Riot Games, and is now a couple of years old. The game launched in June of 2020 and quickly caught on with the masses. It has since gained a lot of popularity in the competitive FPS community..

