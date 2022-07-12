Keznit Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Besides being a good player, getting the settings right is an important part of a competitive first-person shooter game like Valorant. This article provides players with an overview of all the settings and equipment that Keznit uses. By applying these changes, they can hope to emulate his performance.
It takes a ton of practice and dedication to climb the rank ladder in Valorant. Almost every player wants the Radiant rank. There's a steep learning curve associated with leveling up in the game, and adopting the right settings might ease the process. For starters, one can follow the example of professional players like Keznit.
Everything to know about KRU Keznit and his Valorant settings
This article lays out the settings used by Keznit, a professional Valorant player who plays for KRÜ Esports. He joined KRÜ in April 2021, making the switch from Wygers, Argentina. The Chilean international player has made over $40,000 in prize money from competing in Valorant tournaments.
Players can use his exact settings to gain insight into his playstyle and how he approaches the game. His equipment list is also mentioned below, as per the data provided by pro settings.net.
Mouse
DPI: 800
Sensitivity: 0.346
eDPI: 276.8
Zoom Sensitivity: 1
Hz: 1000
Windows Sensitivity: 6
Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
Color: Cyan
Outlines: On
Outline Opacity: 1
Outline Thickness: 1
Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
Show Inner Lines: On
Inner Line Opacity: 1
Inner Line Length: 4
Inner Line Thickness: 2
Inner Line Offset: 2
Movement Error: Off
Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
Show Outer Lines: Off
Movement Error: Off
Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
Walk: L-Shift
Crouch: L-Ctrl
Jump: Space Bar
Use Object: F
Equip Primary Weapon: 1
Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
Equip Melee Weapon: 3
Equip Spike: 4
Use/Equip Ability 1: Q
Use/Equip Ability 2: E
Use/Equip Ability 3: C
Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
Rotate: Rotate
Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
Keep Player Centered: On
Minimap Size: 0.932
Minimap Zoom: 0.677
Minimap Vision Cones: On
Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
Resolution: 1920x1080
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
Multithreaded Rendering: On
Material Quality: Low
Texture Quality: Low
Detail Quality: Low
UI Quality: Low
Vignette: Off
VSync: Off
Anti-Aliasing: None
Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
Improve Clarity: Off
Experimental Sharpening: Off
Bloom: Off
Distortion: Off
Cast Shadows: Off
Equipment
Gear
Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
Mouse: Logitech G703
Keyboard: EPOMAKER SKYLOONG KS61
Headset: HyperX Cloud II Wireless
Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR
PC Specs
Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
Graphics Card: MSI GeForce GTX 1660
Valorant was the first tactical shooter made by Riot Games, and is now a couple of years old. The game launched in June of 2020 and quickly caught on with the masses. It has since gained a lot of popularity in the competitive FPS community..