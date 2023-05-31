kiNgg Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant is an ever-evolving game with its different Agents and their abilities going through a continuous stream of changes over the years. One thing that remains constant is the focus on out-aiming your opponents to achieve the objectives. To do this, you will need the best possible settings suited to your playstyle. The process of zeroing onto your ideal settings might be a slightly difficult task, considering the number of options that the settings menu possesses.
That is a reason why you can take a look at professional Valorant players, whose playstyles you might consider similar to yours; Leviatan's Francisco “kiNgg” Aravena is one such gamear. Hailing from Chile, he was one of the star players for his team in the Americas League this season.
Valorant settings and peripherals used by Leviatan's kiNgg in 2023
You can find all the relevant details of kiNgg's crosshair settings, video configurations, as well as the peripherals used by him in official matches in the following sections.
Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.27
- eDPI: 216
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Black
- Crosshair Color: #000000
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: E
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On the Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size:1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Medium
- Texture Quality: Medium
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: On
- VSync: MSAA 2x
- Anti-Aliasing: 2x
- Anisotropic Filtering: Off
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Peripherals
- Monitor: ASUS TUF VG258QM
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black
- Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V2 TKL
- Headset: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro
- Mousepad: Lethal Gaming Gear Saturn
During the 2023 leg of the Americas League, kiNgg mostly played Viper. However, he could be seen playing Breach and KAY/O on certain maps as well. If your playstyle in Valorant is similar to his, you can emulate his settings by copying them into you game, but make sure to tweak the details with respect to your PC.