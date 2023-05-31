kiNgg Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant is an ever-evolving game with its different Agents and their abilities going through a continuous stream of changes over the years. One thing that remains constant is the focus on out-aiming your opponents to achieve the objectives. To do this, you will need the best possible settings suited to your playstyle. The process of zeroing onto your ideal settings might be a slightly difficult task, considering the number of options that the settings menu possesses.

That is a reason why you can take a look at professional Valorant players, whose playstyles you might consider similar to yours; Leviatan's Francisco “kiNgg” Aravena is one such gamear. Hailing from Chile, he was one of the star players for his team in the Americas League this season.

Valorant settings and peripherals used by Leviatan's kiNgg in 2023

You can find all the relevant details of kiNgg's crosshair settings, video configurations, as well as the peripherals used by him in official matches in the following sections.

Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.27

eDPI: 216

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Black

Crosshair Color: #000000

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: C

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: E

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On the Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size:1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Medium

Texture Quality: Medium

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: On

VSync: MSAA 2x

Anti-Aliasing: 2x

Anisotropic Filtering: Off

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

Monitor: ASUS TUF VG258QM

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black

Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V2 TKL

Headset: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro

Mousepad: Lethal Gaming Gear Saturn

During the 2023 leg of the Americas League, kiNgg mostly played Viper. However, he could be seen playing Breach and KAY/O on certain maps as well. If your playstyle in Valorant is similar to his, you can emulate his settings by copying them into you game, but make sure to tweak the details with respect to your PC.

