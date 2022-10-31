Nicolas "Klaus" Ferrari, born on April 4, 2001, is an Argentinian Valorant player who currently plays for KRÜ Esports. An Overwatch player turned Valorant professional. He is known for his time at the Isurus Gaming and Uprising Academy while representing his region at the 2017 World Cup.

He has gained many fans over the years while playing for his team in Valorant while showcasing the immense potential to become one of the best and youngest professional players.

Klaus is one of the most brilliant Initiator players in the entire Valorant esports scene. His presence of mind helps the entire team maintain calm even during the most adverse situations in-game. His mechanical skills further seed him higher than most players and help him fearlessly take a head-on battle with enemy teams.

Note: The presented data has been taken from Prosettings.net.

Everything we know about Klaus’s Valorant settings (2022)

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.5

eDPI: 400

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Green

Crosshair Color: #00FF00

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: On

Outer Line Length: 0

Outer Line Thickness: 0

Outer Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: C

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: E

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Always the Same

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Other Graphics settings are unknown.

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

Mouse: Razer Viper V2 Pro

Keyboard: Razer Huntsman TE

Headset: Logitech G Pro X Wireless Headset

Mousepad: VAXEE PA Black

PC specifications

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070

By practicing endlessly and developing a better game sense, players can ensure their gameplay improves in Valorant. Not every gamer can play at Klaus’s level or other Valorant professional players', but replicating his settings and focusing on getting better can yield remarkable results.

Klaus started his journey in the esports scene in 2020 with KRÜ Esports and played in various tournaments and secured noteworthy performances and positions in the official VCT events. He has proven to be a priceless asset to his team, and fans can expect more highlight gameplay from him as he moves forward in the competition.

His ability to read the maps and set up favorable situations for the team is an appalling feat that Klaus can execute consistently. His excellent mechanical abilities and in-depth game knowledge have helped his team secure several victories against big names in the esports scene.

Poll : 0 votes