KOI vs Team Heretics - VCT EMEA League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

By Sneh Jadhav
Modified May 12, 2023 12:15 GMT
KOI vs Team Heretics at VCT EMEA League 2023 (Image via Sportskeeda)
The VCT EMEA League is in its last few weeks of the Regular Season. All ten of Europe's best teams have been striving to make it to the top six of the table to qualify for the Playoffs. In the Playoffs, a double-elimination bracket will be followed, and the top four teams will qualify for Masters Tokyo. Week 7 is set to close out with an exciting matchup between KOI and Team Heretics.

OBJECTIVE: FIRST PLACE 🎯@NAVIValorant stays on the leadership contention after their victory over @FUTesportsgg! 🤝#VCTEMEA https://t.co/OJxmHUFMPf

Week 7 Day 2 had two matchups lined up. The first was between NAVI and FUT Esports. NAVI continued their great form throughout and won the BO3 (best-of-three) series by 2-0. The same could be said about Fnatic as they continue their dominant run by defeating Karmine Copr 2-0 in the BO3 series.

KOI vs. Team Heretics - Who will outperform the other in VCT EMEA League?

Last stop before the final week of the regular season! 🔜6 matches to quench your #VCTEMEA thirst! 😍 https://t.co/GoIOa4s1Fu

Predictions

KOI had a difficult time at VCT LOCK//IN as they were eliminated in their opening match of the tournament against NRG Esports. Their performance in the VCT EMEA League has been somewhat similar, as the team has only been able to win one out of their seven regular season matchups.

Team Heretics has had a similar journey in 2023. They were eliminated in their first match at VCT LOCK//IN and have only won two out of their seven matches in the EMEA League so far.

Statistically, the matchup favors Team Heretics. However, Heretics are playing with a sub which makes things slightly difficult. KOI is a team filled with experienced players like starxo and sheydos who can definitely take advantage of this to keep the match close.

Keloqz iba LOCO.No os perdáis las Voicecomms de nuestro partido contra @GiantsGaming que son un BANGER. https://t.co/AbuYjvABI8

Head-to-head

KOI and Heretics have faced each other multiple times before. Their most recent match was at the Crossfire Cup in 2022, where Heretics won the BO5 (best-of-five) series by 3-0.

Recent results

KOI's last match in the VCT EMEA League was against Fnatic, where they lost the BO3 series by a 0-2 scoreline.

Ganamos tres rondas ➡ Nos ilusionamos ➡ Volvemos a perder ➡ Vuelta a empezar. Nos vemos el viernes contra Heretics. #SomosKOI #KOIUnited https://t.co/u1Bwcv73LW

Team Heretics' most recent match at the EMEA League was against Giants Gaming as they pulled off an upset and won the BO3 series by 2-0.

Potential Lineups

KOI

  • Jose Luis "koldamenta" Aranguren (IGL)
  • Patryk "starxo" Kopczyński
  • Bogdan "sheydos" Naumov
  • Nikita "trexx" Cherednichenko
  • Berkant "Wolfen" Joshkun
  • Andre "BARBARR" Möller (Coach)

Team Heretics

  • Ricardas "Boo" Lukasevicius (IGL)
  • Oscar "m1xwell" Canellas
  • Auni "AvovA" Chahade
  • Brandon "weber" Weber
  • Cista "keloqz" Wassim
  • Neil "neilzinho" Finlay (Coach)

When and where to watch

Introducing your official watch party hosts for #VCTEMEA 🥳 https://t.co/wx4kDHXBW3

Fans of their favorite teams can watch the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of the VCT EMEA League. They can also tune into the watch parties conducted by streamers and pro players. The match will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023, at 12 pm PT/ 9 pm CET/ 12:30 am IST(next day).

Poll : Who will win this matchup?

KOI

Team Heretics

4 votes

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
