Laz Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant's 2023 esports season has been a big success so far. Fans have witnessed extremely impressive gameplay across various regional and international tournaments. The VCT circuit has seen the rise of many teams and the emergence of star players, which has made for exciting and captivating storylines. The Last Chance Qualifiers of EMEA, Pacific, China, and Americas are the final step before Valorant Champions 2023 kicks off.

Valorant Champions is the most important tournament in every calendar year of the VCT. The winner is crowned as the world champions of Valorant, and the best teams and players from all over the world participate. One such star is veteran Koji "Laz" Ushida, who will return to the international stage with ZETA DIVISION.

Valorant settings used by ZETA DIVISION's Laz in 2023

Laz is a Japanese Valorant esports player who is currently a part of ZETA DIVISION as the Sentinel and in-game leader. He is one of the most established players in the VCT scene and is widely respected by his peers for his crisp aim, exceptional game sense, and vibrant personality.

Laz is often considered the face of Valorant in Japan. He has been a part of ZETA DIVISION's roster since July 2021 and is their franchise player. The star's breakthrough came during the Chamber meta in 2022, where he truly established himself as an international superstar.

The Japanese was considered to be one of the best Chamber players in the world, behind only the likes of yay and Derke. Laz spearheaded ZETA DIVISION's miracle run at VCT Masters Reykjavik 2022.

Laz and ZETA DIVISION did not have the best start in the 2023 VCT season. The team failed to qualify for VCT Masters Tokyo 2023 and were unable to play in front of their home crowd.

However, ZETA DIVISION managed to make the Pacific LCQ run and defeat Team Secret 3-1 in the Grand Finals to qualify for Valorant Champions 2023. Laz will be making his return to the international circuit and fans will be thrilled to see the experienced in-game leader in action.

Players looking to improve their game or find comfortable configurations can employ Laz's settings listed below.

Note: This data was procured from prosettings.net

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.355

eDPI: 284

Zoom Sensitivity: 0.8

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 2

Inner Line Thickness: 1

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 2

Equip Secondary Weapon: 3

Equip Melee Weapon: 4

Equip Spike: 6

Use/Equip Ability 1: Q

Use/Equip Ability 2: A

Use/Equip Ability 3: 1

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): Z

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based on Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Medium

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: High

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 4x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: On

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K

Mouse: VAXEE ZYGEN NP-01S Wireless

Mousepad: VAXEE PA Black

Keyboard: ZENAIM Keyboard

Headset: Logitech G Pro X Wireless Headset

Emulating Laz's settings can help players achieve great results. However, other aspects of the game, such as game sense, should also be worked upon to effectively climb up the ranks. They can improve their game knowledge by watching cerebral players like Laz.

Fans can watch Laz captaining ZETA DIVISION during Valorant Champions 2023, held in Los Angeles.