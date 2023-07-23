Laz Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant's 2023 esports season has been a big success so far. Fans have witnessed extremely impressive gameplay across various regional and international tournaments. The VCT circuit has seen the rise of many teams and the emergence of star players, which has made for exciting and captivating storylines. The Last Chance Qualifiers of EMEA, Pacific, China, and Americas are the final step before Valorant Champions 2023 kicks off.
Valorant Champions is the most important tournament in every calendar year of the VCT. The winner is crowned as the world champions of Valorant, and the best teams and players from all over the world participate. One such star is veteran Koji "Laz" Ushida, who will return to the international stage with ZETA DIVISION.
Valorant settings used by ZETA DIVISION's Laz in 2023
Laz is a Japanese Valorant esports player who is currently a part of ZETA DIVISION as the Sentinel and in-game leader. He is one of the most established players in the VCT scene and is widely respected by his peers for his crisp aim, exceptional game sense, and vibrant personality.
Laz is often considered the face of Valorant in Japan. He has been a part of ZETA DIVISION's roster since July 2021 and is their franchise player. The star's breakthrough came during the Chamber meta in 2022, where he truly established himself as an international superstar.
The Japanese was considered to be one of the best Chamber players in the world, behind only the likes of yay and Derke. Laz spearheaded ZETA DIVISION's miracle run at VCT Masters Reykjavik 2022.
Laz and ZETA DIVISION did not have the best start in the 2023 VCT season. The team failed to qualify for VCT Masters Tokyo 2023 and were unable to play in front of their home crowd.
However, ZETA DIVISION managed to make the Pacific LCQ run and defeat Team Secret 3-1 in the Grand Finals to qualify for Valorant Champions 2023. Laz will be making his return to the international circuit and fans will be thrilled to see the experienced in-game leader in action.
Players looking to improve their game or find comfortable configurations can employ Laz's settings listed below.
Note: This data was procured from prosettings.net
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.355
- eDPI: 284
- Zoom Sensitivity: 0.8
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 2
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 2
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 3
- Equip Melee Weapon: 4
- Equip Spike: 6
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 2: A
- Use/Equip Ability 3: 1
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): Z
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based on Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Medium
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: High
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 4x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K
- Mouse: VAXEE ZYGEN NP-01S Wireless
- Mousepad: VAXEE PA Black
- Keyboard: ZENAIM Keyboard
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X Wireless Headset
Emulating Laz's settings can help players achieve great results. However, other aspects of the game, such as game sense, should also be worked upon to effectively climb up the ranks. They can improve their game knowledge by watching cerebral players like Laz.
Fans can watch Laz captaining ZETA DIVISION during Valorant Champions 2023, held in Los Angeles.