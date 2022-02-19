LDN UTD vs BIG: Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 EMEA Challengers Group A Day 5 prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Group A of the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 EMEA Challengers is set to witness LDN United take on BIG in a best-of-three fixture in their Week 2 matchup.

Upon failing to convert their opening match into a victory, LDN UTD and BIG are hungry for a win in their upcoming fixture snce only the top 3 teams from each group can qualify for the playoffs.

Currently, BIG stands in 4th place, with LDN UTD at the bottom of the table. Both teams require a crucial victory in Week 2 to have a chance at qualifying for the playoffs. Details on the upcoming matchup are listed below.

LDN UTD vs BIG: Who will finish top 3 in Group A of Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 EMEA Challengers?

LDN UTD was pitted against Natus Vincere (NAVI) in their opening matchup. NAVI claimed consecutive maps to seal their victory, leaving LDN UTD with 0 points and a -10 round-difference at the bottom of Group A.

BIG were confident in their attempt to topple FunPlus Phoenix (FPX) in their opening matchup. However, a thriller of a matchup ended in a 2-1 scoreline favoring FPX. BIG currently occupy fourth place in the Group table, with a -1 round-difference.

Prediction

Considering the current form of both teams, the match can certainly go either way. BIG's roster comprises of young talent as well as the experienced presence of Fatih "gob b" Dayik, a player renowned for his competitive career in CS: GO.

Similarly, LDN UTD also fields a squad capable of competing against some of the finest teams in the EMEA region. However, they lack competitive Tier-1 experience, with the current Stage 1 EMEA Challengers being the biggest tournament in the organization's Valorant history.

Because of this, they could possibly falter against Gob b's intricate strategies and gameplan. That being said, with the quality LDN UTD has exhibited so far, it wouldn't be a surprise if the outcome was reversed. They appear to have improved since their last match against BIG and can emerge with a favorable outcome.

Head-to-head

BIG and LDN UTD have had 3 previous encounters between them, with the most recent being at the EU S1 Challengers 1 where both sides engaged in the tournament's Quarter-Finals in an attempt to be one of the first European teams to qualify for the Stage 1 EMEA Challengers.

Head-to-head matchup results, LDN UTD vs BIG (Image via vlr.gg)

All 3 of the previous matchups have ended in a victory for BIG, with LDN UTD claiming only 1 map out of 5.

Recent results

LDN United have 4 wins from their previous 5 official matches, and have won all but 2 of their 17 EU Challengers games leading up to the Stage 1 EMEA Challengers.

Meanwhile, BIG have 3 victories out of their last 5 fixtures and have had an incredible run at the EU Challengers 1, facing only a single loss.

Recent results of LDN UTD and BIG (Image via vlr.gg)

Potential lineup

LDN UTD

Lukas "feqew" Petrauskas

Ričardas "Boo" Lukaševičius

Tomas "Destrian" Linikas

Aurimas "Dreamas" Zablockis

Michał "MOLSI" Łącki

BIG

Fatih "gob b" Dayik

Dayik Nico "Obnoks" Garczarczyk

Kasper "Kaspe" Timonen

Ceyhun Aslan

Karel "Twisten" Ašenbrener

Livestream details

Valorant enthusiasts can catch the action live on the Valorant Champions Tour's official handles across YouTube and Twitch on February 19 from 8.30 pm IST.

