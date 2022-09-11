Leviatán vs. FunPlus Phoenix: VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul - Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

VCT Champions Istanbul, the prestigious year-end tournament, will host the lower rounds of the bracket stage today. Four losing teams from the erstwhile Upper Quarterfinals will clash as intended. Today's matchups will disappoint many as the losers exit the tournament for good.

One of the knockout matchups from today will pitch Leviatán against FunPlus Phoenix. Both rosters have fought immense competition and deserve to be in the playoffs. That said, Leviatán and FunPlus Phoenix were pushed to the lower bracket after losing to LOUD and DRX in the Upper Bracket respectively.

The promising Valorant rosters from South America and Europe are now in a do-or-die situation. They are expected to give their best to preserve their last chance in the tournament in a best-of-three "Loser Out" series. This article will predict the outcome of the aforementioned matchup through team performance and more.

Leviatán vs. FunPlus Phoenix: Who will win today's Lower Quarterfinals in VCT Champions 2022?

Both Leviatán and FunPlus Phoenix have proved their worth in VCT 2022 with astonishing plays.

The Chillean powerhouse, Leviatán, are a black horse roster. The team features extremely talented players like Kingg, Melser, and Shyy, who are known for their round-winning executions.

That said, FunPlus Phoenix have performed exceptionally well throughout VCT 2022. They have even won Masters Copenhagen against strong competitors like Paper Rex, OpTiC Gaming, Fnatic, and even Leviatán. Talents like Shao and Zyppan can very easily carry their team to victory single-handedly.

Without further ado, let's get a look at the predictions, potential lineups, and more.

Predictions

While both teams are expected to be at their best, Leviatán's current form may have slight superiority over that of FunPlus Phoenix. Leviatán made it to the playoffs after winning two straight group-play matchups against Team Liquid and Paper Rex.

FunPlus Phoenix, too, displayed good discipline against KRÜ Esports in their opening group-play matchup, but fumbled against XSET in the winner's series. Then again, they ended up defeating KRÜ Esports in the final Group C decider match to secure their spot in the playoffs.

Considering their recent form at the VCT Champions 2022, Leviatán seem to carry a considerable upperhand over FunPlus Phoenix. The latter faced KRÜ Esports two times in the group play and hence, haven't fought diverse competition yet.

Leviatán defeated two of the strongest rosters during the group stages and might display more potential over FunPlus Phoenix today.

Head-to-head

Leviatán and FunPlus Phoenix haven't faced each other in a known Valorant esports event before.

Recent results

Head-to-head and recent results (Image via Vlr.gg)

FunPlus Phoenix faced DRX in the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals on the first day of the playoffs and lost to the South Korean powerhouse. Leviatán, too, lost their opening playoff matchup against LOUD, the Brazilian prodigy. Their immediate performances in the bracket stage seem to be at par.

Both rosters have displayed promising performances throughout VCT 2022. FunPlus Phoenix have won three of their last five series. Leviatán, too, have the exact same win-rate over their last five contentions.

Potential lineups

Leviatán

Marco Eliot Machuca "Melser" Amaro

Amaro Benjamín "adverso" Poblete

Poblete Vicente "Tacolilla" Compagnon

Compagnon Francisco "kiNgg" Aravena

Aravena Fabian "Shyy" Usnayo

FunPlus Phoenix

Dmitry "SUYGETSU" Ilyushin

Ilyushin Pontus "Zyppan" Eek

Eek Kyrylo "ANGE1" Karasov

Karasov Andrey "Shao" Kiprsky

Kiprsky Ardis "ardiis" Svarenieks

Svarenieks Emir "rhyme" Muminovic (Substitute)

Where to watch

Fans all over the world tune in to the livestream of the aforementioned series on YouTube, Twitch, or Valorant esports' website. Alternatively, one can purchase tickets to the live event held at Volkswagen Arena in Istanbul.

