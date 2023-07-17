Leviatan vs KRU Esports - VCT Americas LCQ 2023: Predictions, where to watch, and more

Things are heating up in the VCT Americas LCQ. As the final tournament in the circuit, the winner will become the last representative at Champions 2023 from this region. Each and every team in contention wants the spot, and they are fighting tooth and nail for it. KRU Esports from Chile came into this phase as the underdogs, having won zero matches in the Regular Season of the VCT Americas League.

As of Day 2 of the tournament, KRU has already knocked out two teams: MIBR and FURIA. On Day 3, they face their Chilean brothers, Leviatan. Having overcome the single-elimination phase, KRU have some breathing room. However, the team and their fans would want them to sail through the upper bracket into the Grand Finals.

Leviatan vs KRU Esports - Who will make it to the upper final of VCT Americas LCQ 2023?

Predictions

Leviatan had a decent run through the Regular Season of the Americas League. They won four out of nine matches like many other teams but made the playoffs based on their map differential. kiNgg and nzr were among the highest-rated players in the Regular Season.

KRU Esports had a poor showing during VCT Americas, but they seem to have found their groove here at the LCQ. The momentum is definitely on their side, and after sending two Brazilian teams home, they are no longer the underdogs. One of the biggest conditions for them is whether or not keznit can keep up his bombastic performance.

Being regional rivals, both teams are well aware of each other's playstyles. That said, if KRU can ride their momentum, they should make it to the upper finals.

Head-to-head

Being from the same region, the two have played each other multiple times. They are currently tied at four wins each, with their latest encounter in the Americas League going 2-0 the way of Leviatan.

Recent results

Leviatan reached the playoffs stage of VCT Americas only to lose first to FURIA and then to Cloud9 in the first two matches.

KRU have already played two matches in the Americas League LCQ, winning both in relatively clean fashion. They defeated MIBR in the first match and FURIA in the second.

Potential lineups

Leviatán

Francisco "kiNgg" Aravena (IGL)

Aravena (IGL) Vicente " Tacolilla " Compagnon

" Compagnon Fabian " Shyy " Usnayo

" Usnayo Roberto " Mazino " Bugueño

" Bugueño Agustin " nzr " Ibarra

" Ibarra Rodrigo "Onur" Dalmagro (Coach)

KRÜ Esports

Juan Pablo "NagZ" Lopez Miranda

Lopez Miranda Angelo " keznit " Mori

" Mori Santiago " Daveeys " Ruiz

" Ruiz Nicolas "Klaus" Ferrari (IGL)

Ferrari (IGL) Marco " Melser " Amaro

" Amaro Jorge "Atom" Sierro (Coach)

VALORANT Esports NA @valesports_na



Seven teams put it all on the line, but who will seize the final spot to represent Americas at Champions? Last Chance Qualifier begins July 15th.



valorantesports.com DO OR DIE.Seven teams put it all on the line, but who will seize the final spot to represent Americas at Champions? Last Chance Qualifier begins July 15th. #VALORANTLCQ

Where to watch

You can catch the match live on the official Twitch and YouTube of VCT Americas. There will also be many streamers and content creators, such as Tarik, who will host watch parties. You can tune into these if you prefer additional commentary and banter.

Leviatan take on KRU Esports on July 17, 2023, at 4 pm PT / 1 am CEST (next day)/ 4:30 am (next day) IST.