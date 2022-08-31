Leviatán vs Team Liquid: VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul - Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

VCT Champions 2022 will kickstart today, pitching some of the most successful teams against one another on its opening day. While Paper Rex take on EDward Gaming in the first match, Leviatán faces Team Liquid after. All four teams belong to Group A, and only two of them will qualify for the bracket stage.

It will be a treat for every fan's eyes as two of the biggest names in Valorant esports battle for the first day of VCT Champions.

While Team Liquid entered the tournament last minute with a ticket through the EMEA Last Chance Qualifiers, Leviatán had enough circuit points through Challengers and Masters to gain direct entry.

VCT Champions 2022 will begin with 16 teams facing their groupmates in the group stage, seeding eight teams into the bracket stage. Both stages will follow a double-elimination format. The bracket stage will end with a lower final, followed by the grand final on September 18.

This article will predict the winner between Leviatán and Team Liquid through recent results, head-to-comparison, and some unavoidable statistics.

Leviatán vs. Team Liquid: Who will win the second match of VCT Champions 2022's first day?

Playing one of the opening matches in a tournament like VCT Champions can be very stressful. That said, Leviatán and Team Liquid are masters of tight situations and have shown incredible comebacks at such times.

Leviatán is an auspicious underdog beast from LATAM, having showcased some of the best plays in VCT 2022. Team Liquid has an extremely popular roster and possesses impeccable skills. The ScreaM-led team has repeatedly proven itself and is one of the best teams from the EMEA circuit.

Prediction

It's quite difficult to predict the winner between Leviatán and Team Liquid, as both are equally capable of winning.

Team Liquid has battled through EMEA Challengers Stage 1 and 2 and Masters Reykjavík but failed to garner enough circuit points for direct entry. However, they finally conquered the competitive EMEA LCQ to enter VCT Champions 2022.

Leviatán did very well in the Challengers stages and performed satisfactorily in Masters Copenhagen, giving them just enough circuit points to qualify for the tournament.

Battling through EMEA's competition is tough, and Team Liquid overcame it. Hence, the team should be prepared to face Leviatán's wrath. Considering Team Liquid's experience in VCT 2022, they have a slight edge over Leviatán.

Head-to-head comparison

Team Liquid and Leviatán have no previous encounters, according to Vlr.gg. It will be interesting to witness how they counter each other's plays for the first time.

Recent results

As mentioned before, Team Liquid won the EMEA LCQ last month to secure its spot in VCT Champions Istanbul. They lost only one match in the LCQ and defeated M3 Champions in the grand final through an astonishing comeback.

Recent Results: Leviatán vs Team Liquid (Image via Vlr.gg)

On the other hand, Leviatán's last VCT presence was in Masters Copenhagen, where they placed sixth. Their notable performance wasn't enough to secure a place in the top four.

Potential Lineups

Team Liquid

Nabil “Nivera” Benrlitom

Benrlitom Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom

Benrlitom Elias "Jamppi" Olkkonen

Olkkonen Dmitriy “dimasick” Matvienko

Matvienko Dom “soulcas” Sulcas

Leviatan

Marco Eliot Machuca "Melser" Amaro

Benjamín "adverso" Poblete

Vicente "Tacolilla" Compagnon

Francisco "kiNgg" Aravena

Fabian "Shyy" Usnayo

Where to watch

Fans from all over the world can tune in to the match via YouTube or Twitch. Valorant esports' official channels on these platforms will host all VCT Champions matches on livestream. One can also watch the game live on valorantesports.com. The match is scheduled for Wednesday, August 31 - at 10:00 am PDT / 7:00 pm CEST / 10:30 pm IST.

Alternatively, fans can tune in to their favorite streamers' watch party for some fun beyond plain commentary.

