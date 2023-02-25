Leviatán vs Team Vitality - VCT LOCK//IN 2023: Predictions, where to watch, and more

VCT LOCK//IN has been in full swing ever since it kicked off on February 13, 2023. Being the largest tournament in Valorant's history, it features 32 participating rosters from all over the world. The teams have been battling it out in a grueling single-elimination format for a chance to make their mark right at the start of the 2023 season and bag an additional slot for their region at VCT Masters Tokyo.

The 32 teams have been divided into two groups, Alpha and Omega. With the Alpha bracket's group stage already over, and LOUD and DRX qualifying for the playoffs, the Omega bracket quarterfinals are on now.

The second quarterfinal match is between Leviatán (Americas) and Team Vitality (EMEA). Here's everything you need to know going into this matchup.

Leviatán vs Team Vitality at VCT LOCK//IN - Who will win the second quarterfinal of the Omega Bracket?

Predictions

Leviatán had been consistently appearing in international VCT tournaments in the latter half of 2022, making it to the playoffs in both Copenhagen and Istanbul. In Copenhagen, they almost caused an upset against Fnatic, if not for a near-impossible clutch from Enzo and an 'attacking-Astra-Operator-4k' from Boaster. In Istanbul, the only two games that they lost were against the top-two finishers in the tournament.

Leviatán added new talent to its already stacked roster in the off-season, including Roberto "Mazino" Bugueño from KRU Esports. The team showcased a strong performance against the Japanese ZETA Division in their first official showing this season, taking the series 2-0.

Team Vitality currently consists of players from a number of European teams. They signed Destrian, MOLSI, and Twisten in the off-season, all of whom, especially Twisten, seemed to be in excellent form in their match against Global Esports. The single map that they dropped against Global Esports was mostly due to the fact that the Indian team was able to shut down Twisten in the early rounds of their Pearl match in VCT LOCK//IN.

The match is likely to be quite charged as both teams come into the tournament as relative underdogs and will be looking to make their mark on the international stage early on in 2023. Although both teams are evenly matched, Leviatán is likely to have the upper hand in this match, given that they have more experience playing on the international VCT stage.

Head-to-head

Unfortunately, these two teams haven't gone up against each other in the past.

Recent results

Leviatán @LeviatanGG



#SomosLatam #BeLeviatán twitter.com/LeviatanGG/sta… Leviatán @LeviatanGG ¡WATCHPARTY EN CHILE!



Vení a apoyar a nuestro equipo de



forms.gle/Q1tmEcA6DP9X3w…



#VCTLOCKIN #SomosLatam #BeLeviatán ¡WATCHPARTY EN CHILE!Vení a apoyar a nuestro equipo de #VALORANT este 25 de Febrero en el @MovistarGC , si querés estar presente, llená el siguiente formulario. 🇨🇱 ¡WATCHPARTY EN CHILE! 🇨🇱Vení a apoyar a nuestro equipo de #VALORANT este 25 de Febrero en el @MovistarGC, si querés estar presente, llená el siguiente formulario.📄 forms.gle/Q1tmEcA6DP9X3w…#VCTLOCKIN #SomosLatam🌎 #BeLeviatán🐉 https://t.co/sHpfRZT96x Entre todos los inscritos en el formulario, sorteamos 350 lugares para que puedan vivir el partido junto a nosotros, recordamos que revisen su bandeja de entrada para confirmar su asistencia Entre todos los inscritos en el formulario, sorteamos 350 lugares para que puedan vivir el partido junto a nosotros, recordamos que revisen su bandeja de entrada para confirmar su asistencia#SomosLatam🌎 #BeLeviatán🐉 twitter.com/LeviatanGG/sta…

Leviatán and Team Vitality are both relatively new teams that have been formed after the reshuffling process in the aftermath of VCT Champions 2022. The teams defeated ZETA Division and Global Esports, respectively, in their opening games of the Omega bracket.

Potential line-ups

Leviatán

Francisco "kiNgg" Aravena

Aravena Vicente "Tacolilla" Compagnon

Compagnon Fabian "shyy" Usnayo

Usnayo Agustin "nzr" Ibarra (IGL)

Ibarra (IGL) Roberto "Mazino" Bugueño

Bugueño Rodrigo "Onur" Dalmagro (Coach)

Team Vitality

Michał “MOLSI” Łącki

Łącki Tomas “Destrian” Linikas

Linikas Karel “Twisten” Ašenbrener

Ašenbrener Jokūbas “ceNder” Labutis

Labutis Santeri “BONECOLD” Sassi (IGL)

Sassi (IGL) Salah “Salah” Barakat (Coach)

When and where to to watch

You can watch the upcoming match on Valorant's official Twitch channel or on YouTube on the Valorant Champions Tour channel. Several streamers and players will be hosting watch parties that you can tune into as well.

Leviatán will take on Team Vitality on February 25, 2023 at 12:00 pm PST/9:00 pm CET/1:30 am IST (next day).

Poll : 0 votes