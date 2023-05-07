LOUD vs 100 Thieves - VCT Americas League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT Americas League is at an exciting stage, with the teams giving it their all these last few weeks to make it to the Playoffs. From there, the top three will make it to the VCT Masters Tokyo. The Playoffs will follow a double elimination bracket, unlike the Round Robin in the Regular Season. Week 6 Day 2 has two more matches lined up, one between Brazilian superteam LOUD and NA's 100 Thieves.

VALORANT Esports NA @valesports_na



take a DOMINATING win on Pearl and close out the series 2-0! We owe you an apology. We weren't really familiar with your game. @EvilGeniuses take a DOMINATING win on Pearl and close out the series 2-0! #VCTAmericas We owe you an apology. We weren't really familiar with your game.@EvilGeniuses take a DOMINATING win on Pearl and close out the series 2-0! #VCTAmericas https://t.co/xfXb5SasYG

Week 6 opened with two dominant matchups. The first was between Evil Geniuses and Sentinels. Evil Geniuses pulled off a huge upset, dominating the match and winning the BO3 (Best of Three) series 2-0. The second was between Cloud9 and MIBR. The former continued their amazing performance by winning the BO3 series 2-0. MIBR only won nine rounds in the entire series.

LOUD vs 100 Thieves - Who will come out on top in VCT Americas League match?

VALORANT Esports NA @valesports_na



Starts at 12PM PT this Saturday, Sunday, & Monday.

riot.com/43Rx2Y8 As the season starts to near its end, the battle for playoffs only becomes more intense. Who will come out on top in Week 6 of #VCTAmericas Starts at 12PM PT this Saturday, Sunday, & Monday. As the season starts to near its end, the battle for playoffs only becomes more intense. Who will come out on top in Week 6 of #VCTAmericas?Starts at 12PM PT this Saturday, Sunday, & Monday.📺 riot.com/43Rx2Y8 https://t.co/FLI36xpzLf

Predictions

LOUD has been a terrifying force in the Americas League. They have won every series so far in the competition, putting them at the top of the table. Their Duelist, aspas, is easily one of the best global Jett players and has been a thorn for every team they go up against.

100 Thieves showed great potential at VCT LOCK//IN, but their form at the Americas League has seen its ups and downs. They have managed to win three out of their six matches so far.

The matchup heavily favors LOUD, with their winning streak at the Americas League proving they are the dominant side.

Head-to-head

These teams have not faced each other before.

Recent results

LOUD's last matchup was against KRÜ Esports in the Americas League. KRÜ is one of the few teams that has defeated LOUD in the past. However, the latter didn't allow that success to be repeated, as they won the BO3 series 2-1.

100 Thieves' last most recent match was against NRG Esports, where they were dominated, losing the BO3 series 2-0.

100 Thieves Esports @100T_Esports highs and lows, but we’ll make it highs and lows, but we’ll make it https://t.co/FNqWJfYak9

Potential Lineups

LOUD

Erick " aspas " Santos

" Santos Felipe " Less " Basso

" Basso Matias " Saadhak " Delipetro (IGL)

" Delipetro (IGL) Cauan " cauanzin " Pereira

" Pereira Arthur " tuyz " Vieira

" Vieira Daniel "fRoD" Montaner (Coach)

100 Thieves

Peter " Asuna " Mazuryk

" Mazuryk Derrek " Derrek " Ha

" Ha Brenden "stellar" McGrath (IGL)

McGrath (IGL) Matthew "Cryocells" Panganiban

Panganiban Sean " bang " Bezerra

" Bezerra Michael "Mikes" Hockom (Coach)

When and where to watch

Valorant fans can watch the match on the official VCT Americas League YouTube and Twitch channels. One can also tune in to watch parties conducted by streamers and pro players. The match will be played on Sunday, May 7, at 12 pm PDT/ 9 pm CEST/ 12:30 am IST (next day).

Poll : Who will win? LOUD 100 Thieves 0 votes