LOUD vs Evil Geniuses - VCT Americas League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT Americas League is currently in Week 4 of its Regular Season, with ten teams competing for a chance to make it to the Playoffs and then on to Masters Tokyo. In Week 4 Day 4, two more matchups are scheduled, including a highly anticipated match between Brazil's LOUD and NA's Evil Geniuses.

Week 4 Day 3 saw two thrilling matches, starting with a BO3 series between NRG Esports and Cloud9. Although NRG was considered the top NA team, Cloud9 managed to secure a 2-1 victory. The second matchup was between Sentinels and MIBR. Sentinels had an amazing showing against LOUD and they continued that performance with MIBR as well, winning the series 2-0.

Map 1 - Pearl: SEN 13-5

LOUD vs Evil Geniuses - Who will come out victorious in this match at VCT Americas League?

Predictions

LOUD was the top team from last year as they won Valorant Champions in Istanbul. They carried over this momentum to 2023 as they finished in second place at LOCK//IN and haven't lost a single match in the Americas League.

Evil Geniuses had an underwhelming performance in 2023. The team was able to win one series at LOCK//IN before getting eliminated but has only won one out of the four matches in the Americas League.

This matchup heavily favors LOUD as they have been consistently delivering world-class performances.

Head-to-head

Neither of these teams have faced each other before.

Recent results

LOUD's last matchup in the VCT Americas League was against Sentinels. They won the BO3 series by 2-1.

Evil Geniuses' recent matchup was against FURIA, where they lost the series by 1-2.

Potential lineups

LOUD

Erick " aspas " Santos

" Santos Felipe " Less " Basso

" Basso Matias " Saadhak " Delipetro (IGL)

" Delipetro (IGL) Cauan " cauanzin " Pereira

" Pereira Arthur " tuyz " Vieira

" Vieira Daniel "fRoD" Montaner (Coach)

Evil Geniuses

Alexander "jawgemo" Mor

Mor Corbin "C0M" Lee

Lee Ethan " Ethan " Arnold

" Arnold Kelden "Boostio" Pupello (IGL)

Pupello (IGL) Max " Demon1 " Mazanov

" Mazanov Christine "potter" Chi (Coach)

When and where to watch

Valorant enthusiasts can watch this match on the VCT Americas official YouTube and Twitch channels. They can also tune into watchparties held by streamers and pro players. The match will likely occur on Monday, April 24 at 3 pm PST/ 12 pm CET/ 3:30 am IST (next day).

