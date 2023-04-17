LOUD vs FURIA - VCT Americas League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT Americas League has been an entertaining event to watch. The teams are currently competing in the Regular Season to reach the top six of the table in order to proceed to the Playoffs stage, where the top three will qualify for Masters Tokyo. Week 3 will end with a single match between Brazilian teams LOUD and FURIA.

Day 2 saw two series that went to a third map to decide the winner. The first was between Sentinels and Leviatán where Sentinels improved from their previous performance but were absolutely dominated by Leviatán on the third map and lost the BO3 (Best of Three) series by 2-1.

The second matchup was between Evil Geniuses and KRÜ Esports. The former finally secured their first win in the league as they defeated KRÜ 2-1 in the series.

LOUD vs FURIA- Who will continue their win streak in Week 3 of VCT Americas League?

Predictions

LOUD has been able to maintain its world champion performance since the beginning of 2023. They finished in second place in VCT LOCK//IN and have won both their matches in the Americas league.

FURIA, on the other hand, has been a big surprise. Their performance at LOCK//IN was decent, but it's been even better in the Americas league, winning both their matches. The matchup will most likely favor LOUD as the team has looked better and has more experience when it comes to competing at higher VCT events.

Head-to-head

Both these teams have faced each other before during the Champions Tour Brazil Stage 2: Challengers in 2022, where LOUD won the BO3 series by 2-0.

Recent results

LOUD's last match was against Cloud9 at VCT Americas League, where they won the BO3 series 2-1.

FURIA's most recent match was against LATAM's Leviatán where they defeated them by winning the BO3 series 2-1.

FURIA @FURIA Chega mais aí que hoje vamos ouvir a séria e tensa comunicação do nosso time de VALORANT no #VCTAmericas

Potential Lineups

LOUD

Erick " aspas " Santos

" Santos Felipe " Less " Basso

" Basso Matias " Saadhak " Delipetro (IGL)

" Delipetro (IGL) Cauan " cauanzin " Pereira

" Pereira Arthur " tuyz " Vieira

" Vieira Daniel "fRoD" Montaner (Coach)

FURIA

Gabriel " qck" Lima

Lima Khalil " Khalil " Schmidt

" Schmidt Matheus " mazin" Araújo

Araújo Douglas " dgzin" Silva

Silva Leonardo " mwzera" Serrati

Serrati Carlos "Carlão" Mohn (Coach)

When and where to watch

Interested readers can watch this match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Americas or tune into the watch parties organized by streamers and pro players. The matchup will take place on Monday, April 17 at 12 pm PDT/ 9 pm CEST/ 12:30 am IST (next day).

