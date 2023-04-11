5 best moments from VCT Americas League Week 2

The VCT Americas League recently concluded with its set of matches in Week 2. The ten Americas teams have battled it out in the Regular Season to make it into the top six in the table. The top six teams will then make it to the Playoffs, where a double-elimination bracket will be conducted. The top four teams from here will then make it to Masters Toyko.

The second week of the League saw specific teams perform much better than before, whereas some teams continued to give consistently good performances to further their lead in the table. Throughout these matches, many moments entertained the viewers. The following is a list of five such moments in the second week of the VCT Americas League

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion

zekken gets a 4k and four other exciting moments from Week 2 of the VCT Americas League

1) NRG bounces back and wins against Sentinels

NRG is considered one of the top teams from NA. However, in Week 1, they had a tough time against Leviatán, losing the BO3 series 2-0. The worst part of the series was how NRG dominated Pearl, a map of their choice. In Week 2, they had to face Sentinels.

Sentinels had a great start as they went up against 100 Thieves and won their first series 2-1. So naturally, people had doubts about what NRG would do against them, but they proved everyone wrong. NRG bogarted the series.

The first map, Lotus, was a very hard-fought one. Leaving Lotus as a potential map to play on was a very calculated decision from NRG, which paid off big time. The second map of Icebox was a completely different story as they destroyed Sentinels by winning 13-2 and hence winning the series.

2) 100 Thieves' bang 1v4 clutch against Evil Geniuses

The last match of Week 2 of the VCT Americas League was between two NA teams, 100 Thieves and Evil Geniuses. 100 Thieves were coming off Week 1 after a loss against Sentinels, whereas Evil Geniuses had the same date against Cloud9. Both teams needed this win.

The first map, Haven, was won by 100 Thieves with a 13-9. The following map, Icebox, was their pick. Here, viewers witnessed one of the most amazing clutches by 100 Thieves' bang.

100 Thieves were on the attacking side in round 4 when the 100 Evil Geniuses managed to take down four of their players, leaving it to bang. He managed to isolate his duels while only playing from one spot behind the A site and killing everyone with his insane aim. bang later ended up on top of the entire scoreboard.

3) LOUD's tuyz clutch with a Sheriff

LOUD are easily the favorites going into the VCT Americas League, given their performance at VCT LOCK//IN. So far, LOUD has won every series and has managed to get past the departure of the players Sacy and pANcada.

In Week 2, LOUD was going up against the new Cloud9. Viewers expected LOUD to win the series, but that changed as Cloud9 managed to win the first map convincingly with 13-7.

On Ascent, Cloud9 started by winning the first round. But the second round is what got the crowd on their feet. LOUD managed to plant the spike with their weaker purchase, but many players died, leaving it to a 1v2 with tuyz and his Sheriff. tuyz expertly jukes the enemies and headshots the defuser to kill the last remaining player with only 17 HP to spare. Remember, he was also up against a Killjoy turret in that situation.

4) FURIA's khalil wins the post-plant against Leviatán with a 1v4 clutch

FURIA has been one of the biggest surprises in the VCT Americas League. FURIA's performance at VCT LOCK//IN was decent, as they won one series. Currently, FURIA is at the top of the table in the Americas league.

In Week 2 of the VCT matchup against Leviatán, FURIA's Khalil pulled off one of the most amazing clutches. FURIA had planted the spike on the B site of the map, Pearl. But during the post-plant scenarios, four players died while taking duels, leaving Khalil alone. khalil then hid on B Ramp and properly took his duels, killing the defuser twice to win the round for his team.

5) Sentinels' zekken gets a 4k against NRG

Sentinels went up against NRG Esports, perhaps the most anticipated matchup of Week 2 of the Americas League. Unfortunately, for Sentinels, NRG won the entire series by 2-0. The second map of Icebox was complete domination by NRG, but the first map got pretty close.

Sentinels were having a difficult time on Lotus. But one player amongst them stepped up to the occasion. zekken put in an excellent performance on Lotus and clutched many rounds for his team. His best round was perhaps in round 18 when NRG pushed into the A site. zekken was able to stand his ground and expertly moved around the site. He got himself a 4k, keeping Sentinels alive on the map.

Poll : 0 votes