bang Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Sean "bang" Bezerra is regarded as one of the best support players and Controller Mains in the North American Valorant scene. He currently plays for 100 Thieves, a popular esports organization and a partnered VCT team. At 18, he is also one of the youngest Valorant athletes in the professional community.
bang kicked off his professional career in Riot Games’ tactical shooter in 2020, when the title had just been launched. He played for multiple lesser-known teams before joining TSM in 2021. Shortly after, he was removed from TSM’s active roster, the reason behind which remains unknown.
After a long break, bang was acquired by 100 Thieves in February 2022 on loan, which was converted to a full signing afterward. Right after joining 100 Thieves, he managed to build a tough synergy with his team and soon astounded fans with his unpredictable and impressive plays around smokes.
While the VCT Challengers 2022 phase didn’t go as well for the roster, 100 Thieves managed to defeat some of the biggest North American teams in the Last Chance Qualifiers. As a result, they grabbed a last-minute ticket to Champions Istanbul 2022 and earned massive respect.
Needless to say, bang’s in-game settings and PC setup play an important role in driving his clutch mentality. To help fans mimic his aim and crosshair placement skills, the next section of this article features his mouse and display settings, along with information regarding his PC setup.
Everything you need to know about bang’s Valorant settings in 2023
In the ongoing VCT 2023 season, fans expect to see bang maintain his reputation and provide robust support to his team with precise firepower and on-point use of utilities. He is a Controller Main and notably picks Omen, Brimstone, Astra, and Viper, as required by his team or depending on the Valorant map.
bang is also known for his incredible clutch potential, winning many impossible rounds for his team in Valorant games. There's no doubt that he has mastered his mouse settings and in-game sensitivity, which is an essential step toward becoming a Valorant pro.
Being a tactical FPS game, Valorant requires players to master aim and crosshair placement, as well as patience and map awareness. However, a good PC setup is also required to play the game competitively.
Here's a look at bang’s preferences in the game.
Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net.
Peripherals
- Monitor: ASUS VG248QE
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight
- Mousepad: Logitech G640
- Keyboard: Logitech G Pro Keyboard
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.32
- eDPI: 256
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Crosshair Color: #FFFFFF
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 3
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: E
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 2: V
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On the Side
- Keep Player-Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.902
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 16x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)
Players can use the aforementioned settings as a reference to replicate bang's playstyle and experience in Valorant. However, they should feel free to play around and tweak the settings as per their convenience.