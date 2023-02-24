bang Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Sean "bang" Bezerra is regarded as one of the best support players and Controller Mains in the North American Valorant scene. He currently plays for 100 Thieves, a popular esports organization and a partnered VCT team. At 18, he is also one of the youngest Valorant athletes in the professional community.

bang kicked off his professional career in Riot Games’ tactical shooter in 2020, when the title had just been launched. He played for multiple lesser-known teams before joining TSM in 2021. Shortly after, he was removed from TSM’s active roster, the reason behind which remains unknown.

After a long break, bang was acquired by 100 Thieves in February 2022 on loan, which was converted to a full signing afterward. Right after joining 100 Thieves, he managed to build a tough synergy with his team and soon astounded fans with his unpredictable and impressive plays around smokes.

While the VCT Challengers 2022 phase didn’t go as well for the roster, 100 Thieves managed to defeat some of the biggest North American teams in the Last Chance Qualifiers. As a result, they grabbed a last-minute ticket to Champions Istanbul 2022 and earned massive respect.

Needless to say, bang’s in-game settings and PC setup play an important role in driving his clutch mentality. To help fans mimic his aim and crosshair placement skills, the next section of this article features his mouse and display settings, along with information regarding his PC setup.

Everything you need to know about bang’s Valorant settings in 2023

In the ongoing VCT 2023 season, fans expect to see bang maintain his reputation and provide robust support to his team with precise firepower and on-point use of utilities. He is a Controller Main and notably picks Omen, Brimstone, Astra, and Viper, as required by his team or depending on the Valorant map.

bang is also known for his incredible clutch potential, winning many impossible rounds for his team in Valorant games. There's no doubt that he has mastered his mouse settings and in-game sensitivity, which is an essential step toward becoming a Valorant pro.

Being a tactical FPS game, Valorant requires players to master aim and crosshair placement, as well as patience and map awareness. However, a good PC setup is also required to play the game competitively.

Here's a look at bang’s preferences in the game.

Peripherals

Monitor: ASUS VG248QE

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Mousepad: Logitech G640

Keyboard: Logitech G Pro Keyboard

Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.32

eDPI: 256

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Crosshair Color: #FFFFFF

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 3

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: E

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: Q

Use/Equip Ability 2: V

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On the Side

Keep Player-Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.902

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 16x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)

Players can use the aforementioned settings as a reference to replicate bang's playstyle and experience in Valorant. However, they should feel free to play around and tweak the settings as per their convenience.

