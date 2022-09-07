LOUD vs ZETA DIVISION: VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul - Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT Champions 2022) is currently held in Istanbul, Turkey. The upper bracket qualification matches are already over, and four playoff slots are locked in.

The top 16 teams in the world took part in the VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul tournament. The Playoffs will begin soon, and only half, that is eight, of the teams will be moving forward from the Group Stage. Viewers are grinding their teeth with a few teams already eliminated to watch if their favorites survive.

LOUD vs ZETA DIVISION: Exploring possibilities in VCT 2022?

Both the teams have played exactly two match-ups in the Group Stages. LOUD is a fan favorite and a powerhouse team. They have shown exceptional potential during the VCT 2022 event. They managed to take down ZETA DIVISION in their first match in Group B but were sent back to the lower bracket by OpTic Gaming.

ZETA DIVISION is also a widely supported and beloved team. They played against LOUD in their first match-up, lost, and were sent to the lower brackets. In the lower brackets, ZETA fought against BOOM Esports and won. They got one last lifeline to remain in the VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul. This match will determine whether the team goes to the Playoffs.

Recent performances

LOUD

LOUD has been phenomenal throughout the VCT 2022 event. They have gathered fans all over the world. They played their first match in Group B against ZETA DIVISION. LOUD won with a clean scoreline of 2-0 and proceeded to the upper bracket.

OpTic Gaming were their next opponents, and LOUD was sent back to the lower brackets with a 2-1 scoreline. The result of this match-up will determine their fate in the playoffs.

ZETA DIVISION

ZETA DIVISION has shown massive potential throughout the VCT 2022 event. Their first match in Group B was against LOUD. LOUD defeated ZETA DIVISION, and the team was sent to the lower brackets. ZETA won against BOOM Esports with a scoreline of 2-1 and got another chance to fight for a seat in the playoffs.

Predictions

LOUD and ZETA both have a solid roster. LOUD seems to have more firepower and can sometimes push through rounds that feel impossible to win. Using their strengths and knowing when to take a breather is a solid quality of LOUD.

ZETA DIVISION is no rookie, either. They can display explosive gameplay when required but prefer tactical advantage over enemies. They have also gathered a lot of experience throughout the VCT 2022 event.

LOUD could potentially win the match-up against ZETA DIVISION, considering their history. Unless ZETA has prepared its counter-measures against LOUD, ZETA might go home today.

Head-to-head

LOUD vs ZETA DIVISION Head-to-head stats (Image via vlr.gg)

LOUD and ZETA DIVISION has gone against each other once before. Their first match in Group B was against each other, and LOUD won by a landslide scoreline of 2-0. Both teams are playing exceptionally well, and with this match-up, the next slot for playoffs will be locked by LOUD or ZETA DIVISION.

Potential lineups

LOUD

Gustavo “Sacy” Rossi

Bryan “pancada” Luna

Matias “saadhak” Delipetro

Felipe “Less” Basso

Erick “aspas” Santos

ZETA DIVISION

Yuma "Dep" Hashimoto

Koji "Laz" Ushida

Tomoaki "crow" Maruoka

Shota "SugarZ3ro" Watanabe

Yuto "Xdll" Mizomori [On loan from SCARZ]

When and where to watch

The match between LOUD and ZETA DIVISION will be available on Valorant`s official Twitch and YouTube channels. It is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, September 7, 10:00 am PDT/ 7:00 pm CEST/ 10:30 pm IST.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen