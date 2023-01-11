Two famous Valorant players and content creators, Ludwig and Tarik are hosting the first Valorant Invitational tournament in 2023. The year is already off to an exciting start as some of the most renowned teams will face off for the grand prize.

Valorant is a major esports title in the entire First-Person Shooter genre. Various external parties host tournaments for this game, which provides a stepping stone for the upcoming budding players. These events further propel the game's popularity and increase the playerbase.

Ludwig x Tarik Invitational tournament for Valorant in 2023

Riot Games organizes some of the biggest and most prestigious official tournaments in the entire history of esports. The publishers have also enabled a “custom game” mode in the game to help third-party organizers put up their very own tournaments and competitions. However, there are only a few external competitions that Riot Games recognizes.

Ludwig and Tarik are two of the most entertaining Valorant players and content creators in the streaming world. The invitational tournament they have collaborated to host is part of the official Riot Games off-season tournament calendar.

Invited teams

A total of four teams have been invited to play in Valorant’s first Invitational tournament of 2023. Here is a list of all the teams and rosters appearing in absolute mayhem to covet top position.

1) Sentinels

TenZ

zekken

Sacy

pANcada

dephh

SicK

SyykoNT (Coach)

2) T1

xeta

Munchkin

ban

Sayaplayer

Carpe

BeomJun

Autumn (Coach)

3) The Guard

valyn

neT

JonahP

trent

tex

JoshRT (Coach)

4) TSM

seven

corey

gMd

hazed

NaturE

Daeda (Coach)

Apart from the invited teams, the event will also showcase a showdown between the teams comprising various members banding together. The teams are OfflineTV and Mogul Moves, and each will be led by one of the organizers.

OfflineTV

Tarik

Masayoshi

QuarterJade

Yvonnie

Brodin

Mogul Moves

Ludwig

Shroud

Yingling

Falco

Aiden

Start date and location

The Valorant Invitational tournament will be short and crisp as the number of competitors is also limited. The matches are scheduled to begin on January 14 and conclude after being crowned a winning team on January 15. The Ludwig x Tarik Invitational will take place in the United States and be hosted offline.

Where to watch

The Ludwig x Tarik Valorant Invitation 2023 will be streamed live on Ludwig’s official YouTube channel and Tarik’s Twitch channel. Players can tune into these channels and watch the event unfold as the invited teams play against each other to win it all.

Map pool

The following maps will be available in the pool for this invitational event during the ban and pick phases for each match.

Bind

Haven

Pearl

Ascent

Icebox

Breeze

Fracture

The tournament will be conducted in the 5.12 patch instead of the latest patch after the Episode 6 Act 1 update.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and details about the year’s first invitational event.

