Valorant has finally received its next major update, which will kickstart a new competitive season as Episode 6 Act 1 begins. The update will also introduce a brand new Battle Pass with three skin lines, a new weapon bundle, and a map.

While the in-game content being made available in the game is high-tier, some players still face fundamental issues in Valorant. One common bug is that the game keeps crashing despite everything functioning at the surface level. The issue has made the gameplay experience bumpy, as it automatically shuts down after a while.

Here are some methods to resolve this issue before Riot Games releases a permanent fix.

Valorant “keeps crashing” error still remains after massive Episode 6 update

Valorant is a first-person shooter (FPS) game by Riot Games and is one of the most dominant esports titles in the genre. Unsurprisingly, for an online multiplayer game of its magnitude, it has only a few bugs and in-game issues. However, the game has been observed to be unstable for some players as it abruptly shuts down mid-match due to server errors.

Valorant server crashing error

The servers are quite trustworthy when connecting with the game client. But recently, the servers seem to have difficulty maintaining their connection with the local clients after the game is launched and matches are underway. This has made completing matches in-game difficult as players are forcefully kicked out.

Possible fixes

A few workarounds have fixed Valorant’s crashing issue for a few players and are worth trying. Players can try out the below-listed methods to resolve this issue.

Quit the game and shut down all Riot Client services. Restart the client first and launch the game from the client itself.

Check your graphics drivers and update them to the latest version.

Check for Windows updates, as piled-up updates can sometimes interfere with the game client.

Check network connectivity. It is a considerably heavy game and requires a stable internet connection. Switch over to an ethernet cable instead of Wi-Fi if possible.

Shut down any background applications that might hinder the game’s connectivity with the official servers.

Keep an eye on the computer’s performance. Hardware problems might also cause an issue if the system is not properly cooled or maintained.

These are a few rudimentary methods that can be employed to ensure Riot's FPS game runs smoothly. However, these are not permanent fixes and can only offset the issue.

Possible reasons

Various factors affect the online connectivity of the game with the servers. If this is a server-side issue, there could be a malfunction in the features, which causes the game client to disconnect even after a successful connection is established.

It could also be an error in the local files, as this issue remains for a percentage of players and not the entire player base. Hundreds of files contribute to properly running the game, and one or more of them may have failed to complete their tasks.

Riot Games has not officially addressed this issue, hence, we cannot be sure when a permanent fix will be available. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more Valorant in-game bug fixes.

