Valorant not opening error: Fixes, possible causes, and more

Unable to launch Valorant on your PC? Unfortunately, this is an extremely annoying problem that players run into frequently.

The "Valorant not opening" error may occur due to multiple reasons. One would need some time and patience to work around it.

To begin with, spamming double-clicks on Valorant's launch file will most likely bring no outcome. The error will prevail until the actual trigger is removed. It could be an internal hiccup that needs the developers' attention or a client-side issue that you will need to address.

Valorant's "not opening" issue could be irksome and exhausting to tackle due to the lack of official documentation. Having said that, players can still figure out the cause and fix it.

This article lists the possible causes behind the launch error and some workarounds to tackle it.

Possible causes of the "Valorant not opening" issue

Being a popular free-to-play tactical shooter, Valorant houses a heavily active playerbase. Fans want to be able to access the game at any time, regardless of their location or constraints. However, all video games are prone to unanticipated issues that need fixing.

The aforementioned launch issue could be due to a problem with the title's internal servers. Attempting to open the game immediately after or during server maintenance could cause a launch complication, and thus, the error.

Other possible reasons include the usage of third-party applications, inferior internet quality, update errors, system permission insufficiency or overlap, and more. Whatever the reason, the workaround list below should help you get rid of it.

Try these workarounds to fix the "Valorant not opening" error

1) Restart your PC: This is a basic yet helpful solution. Rebooting your system will immediately end all system processes, including those that may be blocking the game's launch. Check if the error persists after restarting your PC.

2) Run the Valorant.exe file as the system administrator: Right-click on the game's launch file and select "Run as administrator." This should help if the problem is being caused due to user accounts and related permissions.

3) Try repairing the files: If the launcher refuses to act, try opening Riot Client instead. There is a high chance that Riot Client may not respond either. However, if it does, you'll be able to fix the game files. Select the profile icon from the top right and then click on Settings. Now, click on Repair to initiate the process.

4) Check your internet connection: The Riot Client usually signals the absence of internet through an error dialog box when a player tries to launch the game. However, the client may fail to send the notification due to an error. Make sure to check for an internet hiccup by conducting a ping test. If you detect an issue with your network, try basic troubleshooting or contact your ISP for help.

5) Servers may be down: If you have been trying to launch the game during maintenance or a server outage, facing the error is inevitable and anticipated. In that case, let the issue subside first and try opening the game after a while.

Maintenance periods are usually followed by a patch update. You won't be able to launch the game before installing the patch.

Some issues may even persist beyond the update completion. Users cannot do anything in this case except wait for the game files to regain balance.

