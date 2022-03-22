M3 Champions vs Guild Esports: VCT 2022 EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs Upper-Round 1 prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs is set to start tonight with the match between M3 Champions (former Gambit Esports) and Guild Esports. The two teams will face each other in a best-of-three series tonight to start their journey in the Playoffs.

M3 Champions finished second in Group-A and qualified for the Playoffs. Guild, meanwhile, finished third to secure their slot in the Playoffs. The two teams will go up against each other and will surely be looking forward to a positive start to the campaign.

M3 Champions and Guild Esports: Who will win the first match of the VCT 2022 EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs?

M3 Champions and Guild Esports have performed extremely well in the Group-Stage. However, the Playoffs will be another task and both teams are ready to give their all from the very first match.

Prediction

Considering the current form of both teams, there is hardly any difference between the two sides. However, M3 Champions will be the favorites to win the series against Guild Esports. The former is full of experience and previously showed how they can perform when it matters the most.

Meanwhile, Guild Esports has delivered a solid performance every time they have played a game since the start of the year. They continued their momentum in the Group-Stage at the start as well.

However, they lost against G2 Esports and Fnatic in their last two games and lost their momentum before coming to the Playoffs. Though the team certainly has the potential to learn from their mistakes, it will be interesting to see if they can do so against M3 Champions.

Head-to-head

The two sides will go up against each other for the first time in any official event, and fans are looking forward to seeing who comes out on top tonight.

Recent Results:

M3 Champions has won four of their last five games, all of them in the VCT EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Group-Stage. While, Guild Esports won the first three out of the last five games.

M3C and Guild recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential lineups

Gambit Esports:

Nikita "d3ffo" Sudakov

Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin

Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov

Igor "Redgar" Vlasov

Bogdan "sheydos" Naumov

Guild Esports:

Swedes Saif “Sayf” Jibraee

Leo ‘Leo’ Jannesson

Jose Luis “koldamenta” Aranguren Herrero

Russel “Russ” Mendes

Nikita “trexx” Cherednichenko

When and where to watch

Fans can enjoy the exciting action between M3 Champions and Guild Esports at the VCT EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channel from 8.30 pm IST onwards on March 22.

