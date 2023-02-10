M80 vs TSM at NA Valorant Challengers League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The North American Valorant Challengers League 2023 returns for its second week as twelve of the region's top tier-2 contenders get ready to engage in their weekly Group Stage matchup.

On Day 2 of the NA Valorant Challengers League, one of the most reputed organizations in the league, TSM, will take on one of the league's most promising contenders, M80, in a best-of-three matchup. Both teams were triumphant in their opening matches and, as a result, will be looking to bolster their lead in the group table with a Week 2 victory.

M80 vs TSM: Who will win this Week 2 matchup of Valorant Challengers North America: Split 1?

Predictions

M80 is among the strongest rosters that were formed to compete in the 2023 North American VCL. The team is led by Version1's former in-game leader, Zander, with an experienced trio from Ghost Gaming - NiSMO, koalanoob, and johnqt - and former NRG star, eeiu, filling in the remaining roles for the team.

TSM, on the other hand, has retained 3 players from their previous roster, namely seven, corey, and gMd. To elevate their squad to stand out at the VCL level, TSM also welcomed the return of hazed as their in-game leader and added the young talent, NaturE, to their roster.

M80 and TSM each have a roster filled with experienced players who have already proven themselves in VCT's tier-1 and tier-2 circuits. Both teams also managed to earn a pivotal victory in their opening match of the VCL Group Stage. However, considering their past performances and their current form, the M80 is likely to emerge as the winner in this Week 2 matchup.

M80 collected a dominant victory over OREsports in Week 1. While TSM did manage to defeat Mad Lions in their opening matchup, their flaws were exposed in the very first map after Mad Lions defeated them 13-2 on Icebox.

TSM did manage to bounce back and eventually win that Bo3 series. However, M80 is an experienced team of resilient players who will be looking to capitalize on even the smallest mistakes, making them favorites to win this matchup.

Head-to-head

M80 and TSM are yet to face each other in an official Valorant matchup. Fans of North American Valorant have an incredible match on their hands as two stacked rosters take each other on for the first time ever.

Recent results

M80's Valorant roster has played only one official match on record, which was their Week 1 encounter against OREsports in the NA Valorant Challengers League 2023.

TSM kicked off their NA VCL campaign with a 2-1 victory over Mad Lions. Prior to that, they competed in the Knights Freezout and Tarik x Ludwig Invitational with their current roster. They finished both tournaments in second place.

Potential lineups

M80

GianFranco " koalanoob " Potestio

" Potestio Marc-Andre " NiSMO " Tayar

" Tayar Daniel " eeiu " Vucenovic

" Vucenovic Alexander " Zander " Dituri (IGL)

" Dituri (IGL) Mouhamed " johnqt " Ouarid

" Ouarid Vincent "Happy" Schopenhauer (Coach)

TSM

Johann " seven " Hernandez

" Hernandez Corey " corey " Nigra

" Nigra Anthony " gMd " Guimond

" Guimond James " hazed " Cobb (IGL)

" Cobb (IGL) Nicholas " NaturE " Garrison

" Garrison Jacob "Daeda" Hale (Coach)

Where to watch

Valorant enthusiasts can check out the NA VCL: Split 1 live on the Twitch handles of Valorant North America and Knights Arena, as well as the official watch parties of streamers and players worldwide. M80 will take on TSM on February 9, 2023 at 4 pm PST/ 1 am CET (next day) / 5.30 am IST (next day).

