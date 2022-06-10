Made in Thailand vs Enigma Gaming: VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers Play-ins prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The highly anticipated Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage 2 Challengers Play-Ins began yesterday. Fans witnessed two thrilling encounters on the inaugural day of the competition. Boom Esports and Bleed Esports won the two games that took place yesterday, defeating Cerberus Esports and Ghetto Artist, respectively.

However, South Asia's journey in the competition will start today with the match between Indian team Enigma Gaming and Made in Thailand. The two teams will face each other in the Opening Tie of Group A. Fans are eagerly waiting for the match to start.

Here's everything you need to know about the VCT Stage 2 - Challengers APAC Playoffs Tournament Format.



Time to test those at the top. Who will prove their strength as they compete against the toughest teams in the Asia Pacific?

Made in Thailand and Enigma Gaming: Who will win the first match of the VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers Play-Ins?

Enigma Gaming was the runner-up in the AMD Skyesports Valorant Champions Series (SCS). The team lost in the Grand Final against Global Esports and qualified for the VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers Play-Ins.

Meanwhile, Made in Thailand was the second runner-up of the Thailand Stage 2 Challengers. They lost against FW Esports in the Lower Bracket Final and qualified for the VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers Play-Ins.

The teams will play a best-of-three series today. Both teams are ready to make a statement with a dominating performance in their very first game in the competition.

Prediction

Considering the current form of both sides, it is difficult to predict a clear winner. However, Thailand's teams have generally had better results against the South Asian teams in Valorant. Hence, Made in Thailand will likely come out ahead in today's series. The team has defeated some big names like Full Sense and X10 CRIT in previous games, and this will surely boost their confidence ahead of the event.

Meanwhile, Enigma Gaming has lost only one game in the AMD Skyesports Valorant Champions Series (SCS), and they qualified for the event while maintaining a streak of seven victories. The team has improved significantly in the last few months and is determined to prove themselves in the APAC Stage 2 Challengers. An in-form Enigma Gaming will be a challenging opponent.

Head-to-head

This will be the very first meeting between the two sides in an official event. It will be interesting to see who takes the series in their favor in their very first face-off today.

Recent results

Both teams have been in decent form recently. Made in Thailand has won three of their last five games. On the other hand, Enigma Gaming has lost only one out of their last five games. However, previous results in the domestic circuit won't have much of a say in today's game.

Potential lineup

Made in Thailand:

Kantapong "Kadoom" Kingthong

Jirayu "wannafly" Meesuk

Palapoom "AloNeFillz" Thaikum

Nantapol "Kongared" Boonying

Thanaboon "Delend" Tungsupsatit

Enigma Gaming:

Sabyasachi "Antidote" Bose

Karan "excali" Mhaswadkar

Akram "Rawfiul" Virani

Rishi "Rvk" Vijayakumar

Tejas "Rexy" Kotian

Where to watch

Valorant fans can enjoy the match between Made in Thailand and Enigma Gaming on the VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers Play-Ins live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels. Key moments of the game will also be posted on other social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram.

The match will start tentatively at around 1.30 pm IST on June 10, 2022. However, the match time could get preponed depending on the result of the previous game between Rex Regam Qeon and Team Big Baam.

