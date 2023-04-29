Medal Esports vs True Rippers in Valorant Challenger South Asia Split 2: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The second split of the Valorant Challengers South Asia kicks off today. The stakes are high as the tournament winner will qualify for the Pacific Ascension 2023. The tournament format is the same as the first split, with ten teams getting placed in groups of five and facing off against one another in the League Stage. The top three teams in the two groups will qualify for the playoffs, structured in a double-elimination bracket.

The first day of the event kicks off with a Group B match as True Rippers lock horns against Medal Esports in a best-of-three match. Here are the details regarding the opening match of Valorant Challengers South Asia Split 2.

Medal Esports vs True Rippers in Valorant Challenger South Asia Split 2

Medal Esports will be facing True Rippers in the tournament opener on April 29, 2023, at 8 pm IST.

Predictions for the matchup

Medal Esports has a good roster, with their foreign players Kakraot and jEEE leading the charge in the previous three matches. Their Indian core consisting of tricky, FOX, and ezzy has also showcased good performances, providing the team with substantial firepower.

On the other hand, True Rippers displayed phenomenal form during the Playoffs, where the entire team contributed to their success and even defeated Velocity Gaming. Their impressive performance has likely boosted their confidence, especially after finishing third during the first split.

Based on their recent form and performances, the True Rippers have a better chance of winning the match. Nonetheless, given the Medal Esports’ formidable roster, the encounter is expected to be a close one.

Head-to-head results

The two teams faced each other thrice in 2022, where True Rippers outperformed Medal Esports twice, while Medal Esports won the matchup during the TEC Community Cup. However, the two rosters were different back then.

Recent results

During the League Stage of Valorant Challengers South Asia: Split 1, Medal Esports won only two games. They secured a 2-1 victory over the Aster Army but suffered back-to-back losses against Orangutan and Reckoning Esports. The team later redeemed themselves against Lethal Esports in the final group stage encounter but, unfortunately, missed out on the Playoffs.

True Rippers have had a good run recently, making it out of the group stage of the first split by defeating MLT and Godlike Esports. Subsequently, the team started the Playoffs by beating Aster Army 2-0, followed by taking down Velocity Gaming 2-1 in their next match. However, True Rippers could not replicate their success against Orangutan and Gods Reign and ultimately finished third in the tournament.

Potential lineup for the match

Medal Esports

Rishabh “ezzy” Gupta

Gupta Tanmay “FOX” Verma

Verma Prish “tricky” Valvani

Valvani Oscar “Kakarot” Farin Jr.

Farin Jr. Emmanuel “jEEE” Jonathan Buenavidez

True Rippers

Saaransh “Whimp” Dang

Dang Chogyal “Kaizen” Bhutia

Bhutia Shravana “Techno” Kumar Sahoo

Kumar Sahoo Philip “Aryu” Vergara

Vergara Nereus “d1srupt” Lico

Where to watch Medal Esports vs True Rippers in Valorant Challenger South Asia Split 2

Valorant aficionados and fans of the teams can watch the match live on NODWIN Gaming’s YouTube and Loco channels. It will be streamed in Hindi and English from 8 pm IST (GMT +5:30).

