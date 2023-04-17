Velocity Gaming vs True Rippers - Valorant Challengers South Asia: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The stage is set for a clash between the two heavyweights, Velocity Gaming and True Rippers, in the second Upper Semifinals at the Valorant Challengers League South Asia. The stakes in the encounter are high as the winner of the two teams will proceed to the Upper Finals to face Orangutan. On the other hand, the unfortunate losing team will find itself fighting survival in the Lower Round 1 against Gods Reign.

The playoffs of the momentous league commenced on April 14, 2023, with the Upper Round 1, and one of the six teams will be crowned the champion on April 23, 2023.

Velocity Gaming vs True Rippers in Valorant Challengers League South Asia

Velocity Gaming qualified for the second Upper Semifinals due to their impressive run in the League Stage of Valorant Challengers League South Asia, winning all the encounters. On the other hand, True Rippers had a tough run in the League Stage, winning two and losing two games to reach Upper Round 1, where they defeated the Aster Army to book their slot for this match.

Predictions

Velocity Gaming has been an unstoppable force in the Valorant Challengers League South Asia, maintaining a clean sheet without dropping a single map. The team has displayed incredible resilience to overcome challenging situations.

Given their recent win streak and previous results against True Rippers, Velocity Gaming has the upper hand in this encounter.

Despite their poor past performances versus Velocity Gaming, True Rippers cannot be totally written off in their encounter. They are also on a two game winning streak, which will undoubtedly boost their confidence.

Head-to-Head

Velocity Gaming and True Rippers have faced each other eight times over the last few years. On all occasions, the former has triumphed with a scoreline of 2-0.

Recent Results

Velocity Gaming's recent results have been nothing but all green. During the tournament's first match, they defeated Gods Reign in a close match before beating True Rippers with a score of 13-2 on both maps to close out the series. The next two encounters with MLT Esports and GodLike Esports also ended 2-0; the second map in each series went down to the wire.

In the meantime, True Rippers started the Challenger League by beating MLT Esports; however, they failed to cross the finish line against Gods Reign and Velocity Gaming. They managed to win their final game against GodLike Esports to make it to the playoffs.

Potential lineup for the game

Velocity Gaming

Adam “ec1s” Eccles

Sagnik "Hellff" Roy

Debanjan "DEATHMAKER" Das

Karan “Excali” Mhaswadkar

Domagoj “doma” Fancev

True Rippers

Philip “Aryu” Vergara

Nereus “d1srupt” Lico

Aditya “Pixelzz” Gulhane

Chogyal “Kaizen” Bhutia

Saaransh “Whimp” Dang

Where to watch Velocity Gaming vs True Rippers at Valorant Challengers South Asia?

The Valorant Challengers League South Asia's second Upper Semifinals will be broadcast live on NODWIN Gaming's YouTube and Loco Channel. The game will take place on April 17 at 7:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30) or 9:00 PM PHT (GMT +8:00).

