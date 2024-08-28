Meet Marta Svetek, the voice actor of Valorant's new Sentinel Agent Vyse

Vyse is Valorant’s latest agent who will be entering the roster as the sixth Sentinel character alongside Cypher, Chamber, Killjoy, Deadlock, and Sage. Vyse is included in the new update, Patch 9.04, and will become available for the entire community after the update is downloaded and installed on the system. The agent has been voiced by Marta Svetek, a Slovenian actress, who has made significant contributions to the video game industry including Battlefield 2042, and starred in the 2023 action-thriller I Am Rage.

Everything you need to know about the voice behind Valorant's Vyse

Marta Svetek has created a successful legacy by contributing to multiple video game titles, including Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach. Her ability to portray compelling narratives in both antagonist and anti-hero roles is widely recognized. Her voice brings out the perfect persona in Vyse that complements her ability kit.

Marta Svetek brings Vyse to life as the new Sentinel

Marta Svetek has voiced Vyse to depict an assertive and strategic personality. The stern delivery of dialogues combined with the agent’s ability to create obstructions for enemy players showcases Vyse’s confidence on the battlefield. Moreover, her interaction with others in Valorant’s roster is straightforward and draws a clear boundary about the new Sentinel’s likes and dislikes.

Marta’s voice lines for the abilities are backed with complete confidence that portrays Vyse as a strategic planner with a deep knowledge of the equipment used in Valorant. Her confident vocal delivery feels in tune with the character's ability to gather information and hinder enemy movement and her proficiency in defending the map.

Marta Svetek shows gratitude to Riot Games and Valorant for the opportunity

Marta Svetek created a post on X announcing her role as the voice actor for Riot Games' latest Sentinel agent and cited:

“BIG NEWS!!! I am SO EXCITED to announce I voice #Vyse, the latest unbelievably badass agent to join @VALORANT! It was such an honour to be trusted with bringing her to life (and read some of the other agents like that )! Special thanks to @soundswilde @LiquidVioletUK”

She proceeded to thank the entire team at Riot Games and said:

“for the direction and support, my amazing agents at @ShiningVoices, and of course the whole team at @riotgames for being just amazing throughout! Now, everyone, bring me Yoru's head. Figuratively.”

Fans can keep an eye out for the official Riot Games X page and check their Riot Clients for the update to try out Vyse in Patch 9.04. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

