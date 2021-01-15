Mortal wins the Star Player Award for Skyesports Valorant League 2020

Naman "Mortal" Mathur, the PUBG star, has made a name for himself in the Valorant scene after winning the Star Player Award for Skyesports League 2020.

The Skyesports League 2020 concluded at the end of last year, with Team Hyderbad emerging victorious. With the Valorant league's unique format, Skyesports has managed to showcase some astounding talents from around the country.

Not only did fans enjoy watching underrated players outperform their opponents, but they also got to cheer for their favorite city-based team.

From influencers to professionals, Skyesports League 2020 was a bag full of mixed talents. Broadcasted in seven different languages throughout December, Skyesports League 2020 was one of the most successful gaming events of 2020.

This is an impressive feat considering the tough times. Debanjan "Deathmaker" Das made it to the top of the leaderboard in terms of statistics. Skyesports also made sure to allot an award in terms of audience's votes.

Mortal managed to secure 26k votes for the Skyesports Star Player Award

Out of the eight personalities nominated for the Star Player Award, Mortal from Team Mumbai grabbed a mind-blowing total of 26k votes. He was followed by Vishal "haiVaan" Sharma with 7k votes and Karan "Excali" Mhaswadkar with 5k votes.

Being one of the country's top streamers and arguably the most popular esports personality in the Indian Gaming community, it was no surprise.

Mortal had performed fearlessly in the Skyesports League 2020. With beautiful clutches to blocking sites from the aggressive attackers, Mortal's become a fan-favorite.

Advertisement

Team Mumbai had a great run in the league. Mostly comprised of PUBG fame, the team surprised audiences with their admirable FPS talent.

They finished the league with three wins and three Group A losses, missing their spot for the semifinals by a thin margin.

Skyesports League 2020 was showered with immense support and viewership from the mobile community despite being a PC Gaming event. Most esports fanatics of the country, regardless of their platform backgrounds, had come to support their favorite team.

This harmonious cooperation between communities will help the growth of esports in the country. Shiva Nandy has promised that Skyesports will work on more such events and try to pull out great talents from the country to take esports to the next level.