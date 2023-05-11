NAVI vs FUT Esports - VCT EMEA League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT EMEA League has been an exciting watch as it's about to head into its crucial last weeks of the Regular Season. The round-robin system in the Regular Season will lead to the top six teams making it to the Playoffs. Once there, the top three will qualify for Masters Tokyo. Week 7 Day 2 presents two matchups and one of them is between NAVI and FUT Esports.

Week 7 opened with two matchups. The first was the postponed showdown between Fnatic and KOI. The former were able to keep their win streak alive as they effortlessly beat KOI by 2-0 in the BO3 (Best of Three) series.

The second match between Giants Gaming and Team Vitality was rather close as both were able to win on their map picks. But eventually it was the latter that was able to close out the series with a win on the map, Ascent.

NAVI vs FUT Esports - Who will be the better team on VCT EMEA League Week 7 Day 2?

Predictions

NAVI has been in an amazing form throughout 2023. They finished 3rd-4th place in VCT LOCK//IN and have won six out of their seven matches at the VCT EMEA League. The team is currently in second place on the table.

FUT Esports also displayed a great performance. They are currently amongst the top rosters in the EMEA region as they have won four out of their seven matches. FUT Esports are in the third place on the table.

The matchup favors NAVI as the roster is consistently good and filled with experienced players who have played at the highest level of competition in VCT. However, FUT Esports can make things difficult.

Head-to-head

These teams have not faced each other before.

Recent results

NAVI's last match at the VCT EMEA League was against Team Liquid. After two close map, the latter was able to win the BO3 series by 2-0.

FUT Esports' most recent match in the league was against Karmine Corp, where they won the BO3 series by 2-0.

Potential lineups

NAVI

Kyrylo " ANGE1 " Karasov (IGL)

" Karasov (IGL) Andrey " Shao " Kiprsky

" Kiprsky Pontus " Zyppan " Eek

" Eek Dmitry " SUYGETSU " Ilyushin

" Ilyushin Mehmet Yagiz " cNed " ipek

" ipek Erik "d00mbr0s" Sandgren (Coach)

FUT Esports

Furkan " Mr.FaliN " Yeğen (IGL)

" Yeğen (IGL) Konur " qw1 " Şahin

" Şahin Bugra " MOJJ " Kiraz

" Kiraz Dogukan " qRaxs " Balaban

" Balaban Ata " AtaKaptan" Tan

Tan Eray "Gais" Sarikaya (Coach)

When and where to watch

Interested readers can watch the match on VCT EMEA League's official YouTube and Twitch channels. They can also tune into the watchparties conducted by streamers and pro players. The match will take place on Thursday, May 11, at 9 am PT/ 6 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST.

