"A few small mistakes" - Spin on Global Esports' loss against ZETA DIVISION in VCT 2023: Pacific League

Week 3, Day 2 of VCT 2023: Pacific League has concluded. The day saw two fierce matches. The first match was between Global Esports and ZETA DIVISION, with ZETA managing to secure the win with a scoreline of 2-1. The second match was between Talon and DRX, where DRX won the game 2-0. VCT 2023: The Pacific League comprises ten Valorant franchised teams from the Asia Pacific region. It went live on March 25, 2023, and will continue until May 16, 2023. The tournament is being conducted by Riot Games in Seoul, South Korea.

Apart from the glory it brings to the teams, it also paves the way for higher leagues. The teams that secure the top three spots in this tournament will make their way to VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions 2023.

GE Spin talks about their heartbreaking defeat against ZETA DIVISION in VCT 2023: Pacific League

After the Week 3 Day 2 VCT 2023: Pacific League matches were done with, Sportskeeda Esports got the opportunity to interact with the coach for Global Esports, Peter "Spin" Bradford, in the scrum interviews. GE Spin was asked if he anticipated the Ascent game to go into overtime. The coach was also asked about the team's struggles on the second map, which ultimately resulted in their defeat despite taking an early lead.

To this, Spin said the following:

"I mean, it is hard to say we expected the second map to go overtime. You know how they were playing. They have a team that likes to mix things up and we need to be talking about it. It's the one we played before in a competition. We had a plan. We did OK, it was a decent effort. As for what did we struggle on? I think there's just a few, a few small mistakes, the things that we can correct and we work on for the next week."

Spin said he wasn't expecting the second map (Ascent) to go over time, where Global Esports had the early lead. He mentions that ZETA DIVISION is a team that likes to mix things up and be unpredictable. However, Global Esports didn't see this coming, and that caused them to lose. They played on Ascent before in a tournament and had plans for this game but didn't execute as they expected it to.

Spin still believes that they did ok and made the necessary efforts, but a few minor mistakes cost them the match at the end of the day. However, he is optimistic. He stated that Global Esports would fix the errors and work on their game against Talon next week.

Global Esports will be facing Talon next in VCT 2023: Pacific League. The match is set to go live on April 17, 2023.

