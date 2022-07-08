"AFKers really need to get harsher bans": Valorant Reddit community wants automated implementation of the remake feature

The Valorant community on Reddit often discusses a lot of suggestions that Riot Games could incorporate to improve the game. The priority is to ensure that the matches are occurring between 5v5; otherwise, one team already has an unfair and significant disadvantage.

Given the importance of good coordination on the part of the team, coordinated play can make the ultimate difference between a win and a defeat.

When a player leaves their team prematurely, the game gives the remaining members an option to remake. This allows them to get an alternative instead of playing with a man less. Unfortunately, many in the community don't know what this feature is. This becomes true, especially for beginner players who interpret the feature as something else.

Several members of the Reddit community of Valorant feel that the existing system requires a change and should be implemented automatically to remove the problems of misunderstanding.

Valorant's Reddit community wants the existing system of remaking matches to be changed

The original post was made by Reddit user u/Livid_Physics2574, who stated the bizarre nature of the remake feature. The user asked why anyone would not want to trigger it, since the alternative is to play with one or more players.

The user added that many beginners misunderstand the feature and end up digging their graves. The user wants Riot to make the system automatic, which will be implemented on its own when a player leaves a team.

One player added that the new system should also be triggered if such an incident occurs in the second round. The player shared their experiences where one of their teammates had disconnected in the second round, which made matters worse for the entire team.

Another player suggested a system where if a player doesn't return after a certain number of rounds, they will be the only one losing the ELO.

While some fans are hopeful of a change, one person is quite pessimistic. The Reddit user stated that League of Legends players have been asking for it for a long time, but Riot has made no changes.

Even if the system doesn't get many changes, one player thinks that Riot should reduce the deducted RRs when a team loses a match with less than five members.

One player added that if a team somehow wins a round with a man less, they no longer want to remake. Unfortunately, they then go on to lose more rounds as the match progresses and ultimately lose it due to the disadvantage in the numbers.

One Reddit user thinks that the problem is with the terminology and Riot should change the word "remake" to make it clearer for all the players.

One Valorant player expressed their frustration with others who think voting "yes" for the remake was equal to surrendering the match.

The remake option is supposed to help Valorant players avert a situation where they might have to lose due to an unwilling teammate. Unfortunately, the current system seems to be confusing for most players. It seems that the an appropriate way to move forward would involve Riot either making the system automatic or explaining what it does in a better way.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far