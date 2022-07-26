As Valorant delays patch 5.03, Riot might look to hotfix persistent "Voice Chat error" in coming days

Valorant players worldwide are facing a massive in-game communication bug that breaks off the voice chat. Facing issues like this can be severe in the case of a competitive game, as communication and coordination play a huge role in deciding the outcome.

According to users, the bug came in after the 5.02 patch, and no fix has been pushed yet to resolve it. Many believed it would be fixed with the 5.03 patch, but that won’t be a reality as the update has been delayed.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT We’re skipping our regular patch cadence this week to allow our engineers the time they need to upgrade our game engine.



You can expect the next patch, Patch 5.03, to start shipping August 9. We’re skipping our regular patch cadence this week to allow our engineers the time they need to upgrade our game engine. You can expect the next patch, Patch 5.03, to start shipping August 9.

This raises the question of whether Riot Games will push a hotfix to settle this issue.

Valorant community demands fix for communication bug with patch 5.03

Valorant’s 5.03 patch was originally scheduled to go live on July 26. However, this update has been delayed due to unforeseen circumstances and will go live on August 9. As a result, Riot will break its bi-weekly pattern of update releases again.

This decision is good for the development team as they will have more time to work with the next update and fix most in-game issues. However, on the gamer base side, the narrative changes as they are the ones suffering.

The problem has surfaced online from many sources, so there is a likelihood that Riot might push out a hotfix. These are great solutions for fixing issues and are worked on faster than patch updates.

Hence, the developer might fix the problem without a patch update schedule.

Nevertheless, as Riot has officially revealed that Valorant’s 5.03 update has been delayed, many players have expressed anger towards this decision. Of course, no one would like to be disadvantaged, and a lack of communication can hurt the team.

Currently, the only option for users is third-party software like Discord to add friends and at least try communicating when playing. However, it is a tedious task as knowing their IDs and adding them without their backgrounds can affect gamers.

Apart from the voice communication bug, Riot will focus on Agent balancing changes. This time, the developer has shifted its focus towards Chamber, who has been quite overpowered for quite some time.

John @John33590000 @PlayVALORANT Chamber has been aweful to play recently. Both his trip and port do a glitch where after or before placing it just glitches with the card and stops you from doing anything except changing weapons to escape it. Also as funny as it is, why is the chamburger still in the game? @PlayVALORANT Chamber has been aweful to play recently. Both his trip and port do a glitch where after or before placing it just glitches with the card and stops you from doing anything except changing weapons to escape it. Also as funny as it is, why is the chamburger still in the game?

That Chamber is one of the most overpowered Agents is seen through his pick rates. The same pattern has been seen in the VCT Stage 2 Master Copenhagen, too, as many pros depended on Chamber to make a play with his pocket Operator.

Er Sanjeev Sheoran 🇮🇳 @snjeev_sheoran

- allow him to TP again if he gets two kills after using it. Just like any other agent.

- delete mini guardian and give him a stinger instead @PlayVALORANT Nerf chamber- allow him to TP again if he gets two kills after using it. Just like any other agent.- delete mini guardian and give him a stinger instead @PlayVALORANT Nerf chamber- allow him to TP again if he gets two kills after using it. Just like any other agent. - delete mini guardian and give him a stinger instead

It is unknown how severe this change will be, but it will be pushed for the fans’ good. To find out what else this update will hold for Valorant, players will need to wait until next month, when Riot officially offers an insight.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far