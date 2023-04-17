"Because of the results from my LOCK//IN matches" - Seoldam on his absence from VCT 2023: Pacific League stage so far

Week 4, Day 4 of VCT 2023: Pacific League has concluded. The day saw two thrilling clashes, with the first match conducted between T1 and Gen.G, followed by a fixture featuring DetonatioN FocusMe and ZETA DIVISION. Gen.G and DFM emerged victors with the same scoreline of 2-0. VCT 2023: Pacific League is made up of ten Valorant partnered teams from the APAC region.

The league went live on March 25, 2023, and will continue until May 16, 2023. It is being organized by Riot Games in Seoul, South Korea. The teams that managed to secure the top three spots in the event will make their way to VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions 2023.

DFM Seoldam talks about debut in VCT 2023: Pacific League

After the Week 4, Day 2 matches of VCT 2023: Pacific League concluded on April 16, 2023, Sportskeeda Esports got the opportunity to interact with Seoldam in post-match scrum interviews. Park "Seoldam" Sang-min is a South Korean professional Valorant esports athlete who is currently playing for DetonatioN FocusMe.

He was questioned about his emotions upon returning to the stage after being absent throughout the league, as well as the cause of his prolonged absence. Seoldam had to say the following:

"By participating in this match I really got tensed up and it was really fun. I think the main reason why I didn't play the last three matches was because of the results from my LOCK//IN matches. I showed really poor performances there. That's why."

Seoldam was hyped for his first match in the Pacific League. It had been a long time since he last hit the stage, and the player was happy to finally get back out there. Despite feeling overwrought, he deemed the experience pretty fun.

As for why he hadn't played in the last three matches, he thought it was because of his underwhelming performances in the VCT LOCK//IN. So the team swapped him out for other players, but still kept him on as a substitute.

In LOCK//IN, Seoldam, along with his team DetonatioN FocusMe, faced Giants Gaming, where the Japanese side lost with a scoreline of 0-2. Seoldam's in-game performance in the entire match seemed to be lacking and it didn't live up to the team's standards. For context, in the first map of Haven against Giants Gaming, Seoldam could only muster seven kills and died a whopping 16 times. His Average Combat Score was only 129 in 17 rounds, a really low figure.

After the map concluded, Seoldam was instantly swapped with takej on the second map of Icebox, and this lineup continued until today when xnfri was subbed for Seoldam in DFM's match against ZETA DIVISION.

Detonation FocusMe will be facing Team Secret next in VCT 2023: Pacific League. The upcoming match is scheduled for April 23, 2023.

