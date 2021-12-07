“EMEA has many teams that play slow compared to SEA teams”: Team Secret’s BORKUM at Valorant Champions 2021

Team Secret came out victorious against the Japanese team, Crazy Racoon, in Valorant Champions, and qualified for the decider’s match against Team Vikings, as their last chance to make it to the playoffs.

The SEA team from the Philippines ended the series with a 2-0 score against Crazy Racoon. In their last match against Team Gambit, the VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin winners were able to take away a map, but lost the series at a 1-2 scoreline.

Team Secret acquired the entire Valorant roster of Bren Esports, who disbanded after failing to make it to the VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin due to visa issues. Now they have finally made it to the Valorant Champions with their previous VCT SEA circuit points. This is the only chance for the team to fight and win the first-ever Champions title and prove the value of the SEA region in Valorant esports.

Team Secret's BORKUM talks about their performance in Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin

In an exclusive conversation with Team Secret’s Jim "BORKUM" Timbreza, Pratiti Dhang of Sportskeeda Esports asked BORKUM about his experience in Valorant Champions so far, and his plans for their next match against Team Vikings.

Here’s an excerpt of the conversation.

Q: First of all congratulations on the massive victory. How does it feel to be back on the international LAN after missing out on the VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin?

BORKUM: I think it feels good to be here because this should be our first tournament here in Berlin, and we're confident to play our own style in this tournament.

Q: You guys have been showing really promising performances in the tournament. Do you think you can end up winning Valorant Champions?

BORKUM: Because everyone here wants to lift that trophy and we're just living our own style. We're just happy to play here and give our best in all the matches.

Q: You guys had an easy victory today. How do you think Crazy Raccoon played when compared to Team Secret?

BORKUM: I think we just read them like they're doing. We are just reacting to what they're doing in terms of map control of their composition and their agent line up. So for us, it's easy to read them because of the utilities or abilities that they've been using. We just mixed it up. Then we adjust to what they are doing.

Q: Team Secret will be facing Team Vikings in the deciding match. Both of you guys had excellent performances against Gambit Esports. What do you think about your match with Vikings?

BORKUM: It will be a good fight against Team Vikings. Last night we saw their match, and I think later we're going to watch some replay and we're going to prepare for them. We're excited to face them.

Q: Team Secret are the only team from the Philippines at Valorant Champions. How proud are you to represent your nation at this tournament, and what expectations do Filipino people have of Team Secret?

BORKUM: They are already proud of us because we got here and we didn't have issues. We didn't have a visa issue. And even if we lose or even if we win, they will still support us because we made it here and we're proud to represent them.

Q: Team Secret played against Gambit in the last match, and you have seen other European and North American teams playing here at the tournament. Do you think the quality of esports is different in SEA when compared to other regions?

BORKUM: I think the difference between SEA and other regions like EMEA is that there are many Valorant teams that actually play slow compared to Southeast Asian teams. The European style is slow-paced and there's a difference. But in this game, we need to adopt some of what they are doing, then react to it. It's all about how you respond to it.

Edited by R. Elahi