Enigma Gaming qualify for Valorant Conquerors Championship Main Event beating Team XO in Wildcard Qualifier

Enigma Gaming became the last team to qualify for the Valorant Conquerors Championship Main Event after beating Team XO in the Grand-Finals of the Valorant Conquerors Championship Wildcard Qualifier.

Enigma Gaming had earlier lost to Team XO in the Winners Bracket Final and dropped down to the Losers Bracket. However, they secured a flawless victory against Team Arrow in the Losers Bracket Final and joined Team XO in the Grand-Finals to exact their revenge.

Team XO and Enigma Gaming faced each other in a best-of-five series in the Grand-Finals of the Valorant Conquerors Championship Wildcard Qualifier in which Enigma Gaming emerged victorious with a 3-2 scoreline.

Enigma Gaming becomes the third Indian team to qualify for the Valorant Conquerors Championship Main Event

Enigma Gaming had lost their last two meetings against Team XO in the Valorant Conquerors Championship Qualifiers. In India Qualifier 2, they faced in the semifinals and Team XO secured an unblemished victory against them. Team XO did the same in the Wildcard Final's Winners Bracket Final as well.

However, Enigma Gaming popped up big at the most important time and secured a comprehensive win against Team XO in the Valorant Conquerors Championship Wildcard Qualifier Grand-Finals.

Map 1: Bind

The first map was played on Bind and both teams went toe-to-toe in the first half, securing six rounds each. After the side swap, Team XO was only able to take three rounds in their favor.

However, Enigma Gaming secured seven more rounds in the second half and won the first match of the series.

Map 2: Split

Fans witnessed a nail-biting fight in the second map on Split as both teams secured 12 rounds in regular time and sent the match into overtime. Enigma Gaming was only able to take just one round in overtime.

Team XO won three more rounds in Overtime and sealed the match in their favor.

Map 3: Haven

Going into the third map, Team XO was confident after their win on Split. Team XO completely dominated the third map on Haven, taking the map with a 13-6 scoreline.

Map 4: Icebox

However, after back-to-back losses in the two maps, Enigma Gaming came back stronger on Icebox. They secured a dominating victory on Icebox with a 13-4 scoreline and equalized the tie again.

Map 5: Ascent

It all came down to the final map on Ascent and Enigma Gaming chose to start as aggressor and dominated the first half with eight rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Team XO was only able to win two more rounds in the second half.

Enigma Gaming won five more rounds in the second half and won the match and the series.

With this win, Enigma Gaming became the final team to secure their slot in the Valorant Conquerors Championship Main Event. Previously, Velocity Gaming and Global Esports from India have confirmed their slots in the Main Event.

India currently has the highest number of teams who will compete in the Valorant Conquerors Championship Main Event.

