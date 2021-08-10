Sieh's top three teams to look out for at the Valorant Conquerors Championship Wildcard Qualifier

The Valorant Conquerors Championship Wildcard Qualifier starts today. Seven teams selected from their regional qualifiers will compete for the final slot in the Valorant Conquerors Championship Main Event.

The teams qualified for the Valorant Conquerors Championship Wildcard Qualifier are as follows:

Enigma Gaming

Team Arrow

Team Legion

Lexious Gaming

Regal Esports

MAXD Esports

Team XO

From here, only one team will progress to the Valorant Conquerors Championship Main Event.

Sportskeeda Esports reached out to NODWIN Gaming's caster-analyst Nikhil "Sieh" Bhansali to determine his predictions on the best performing teams at the Wildcard Qualifier. He has picked what he thinks are the top three teams to look out for in the tournament.

Sieh's three teams to look out for at the Valorant Conquerors Championship Wildcard Qualifier

After all the regional qualifiers, only one slot is now left for the Valorant Conquerors Championship Main Event. According to Sieh, the following teams are the favorites to qualify for the main event by winning the Valorant Conquerors Championship Wildcard Qualifier.

Enigma Gaming

Enigma Gaming is one of the best and most consistent teams in India. They made the wildcard qualifier after finishing third in the India Qualifier 1. According to Sieh, Enigma Gaming is one of the favorites to win the Wildcard Qualifier.

Enigma Gaming (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

He said:

"Enigma — known quantities, consistently been in the top 4 across both finals but have lost some of their synergy with the new player."

The team has faced some roster shuffles in recent times. Prabhdeep "Ghost" Bhatia left the team last month, and Akram "Rawfiul" Virani took his role in the squad. Despite the roster shuffle, Enigma Gaming finished third in the India Qualifier 2 and are now ready to give their best in the Wildcard Qualifier.

Team XO

Another Indian team that can emerge as champions in the Valorant Conquerors Championship Wildcard Qualifier is Team XO. Just like Enigma Gaming, XO (previously known as Samurai Esports) also experienced a roster change in their squad, as Jigar "SMX" Mehta was replaced by Prabhdeep "Ghost" Bhatia.

However, they finished second in the India Qualifier 2 and qualified for the Wildcard Qualifier. According to Sieh, Team XO can also qualify for the Main Event if they can enhance the synergy within the squad within this short time.

Team XO (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

He said:

"Team XO looks good with the roster change, but they're still a new one, so there are potential synergy issues that need to be solved soon."

Team Arrow

Team Arrow is also on Sieh's list. They are one of the best teams from Pakistan and have all the potential to qualify for the Main Event by winning the Wildcard Qualifiers. Sieh said:

"Team Arrow went to both Pakistan qualifiers' finals but barely missed the mark in both. They're very proactive but at times face confidence issues."

Team Arrow (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

However, they will face other top South Asian teams for the first time in a major tournament. It will be intriguing to see how they play against such squads in the Wildcard Qualifiers.

Edited by Ravi Iyer