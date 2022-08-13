Enigma Gaming vs Revenant Esports: Valorant TEC Challenger Series 8 Lower Round 1 predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The TEC Challenger series is one of India's most popular Valorant tournaments. Orangutan, Enigma Gaming, Velocity Gaming, and Revenant Esports have made their way into the TEC (The Esports Club) Challenger Series 8 LAN event.

Valorant gamers residing in Bangalore can get their tickets from the official TEC website. Previously, TEC gave away free tickets as the event was announced on short notice.

India's four top Valorant teams will face each other in this tournament for a prize pool of INR 15,00,000 over three days, which started on August 12.

This article provides insights into the Enigma Gaming vs Revenant Esports match-up in Lower Round 1 and more information about what the fans are looking for.

Enigma Gaming vs Revenant Esports: Which team will qualify for the Valorant Lower Final?

Enigma Gaming and Revenant Esports are two of the most popular sides in India that have proved their mettle on multiple occasions. They are poised to face each other in the TEC Challenger Series 8 Lower Finals to see who comes out on top.

Both teams are up against each other head-to-head in a best-of-three series. The winner will proceed to the Lower Bracket Finals and attempt to reach the tournament's Grand Finals. The team that loses today will head straight out of the tournament.

Predictions

It is hard to determine which team will win today's best-of-three Valorant match, but predictions can be made based on the team's past performances and current form. Both teams are equally matched on paper, but Enigma gaming is the superior team when it comes to Valorant.

In the most recent head-to-head match that Enigma and Revenant went up against each other, Enigma Gaming managed to win 3:2 in the Skyesports Pro Invitational Grand Finals. Enigma is a tough team to beat as they are ranked 38 in the world rankings, whereas Revenant are ranked 107.

Head-to-head

They have faced each other on multiple occasions over the years. They have faced each other 14 times, with Enigma winning the bulk of the fixtures. Revenant has managed to win five out of fourteen matches, which should be something to worry fans of Enigma Gaming.

Recent performances

Both teams are in almost equal form when it comes to their recent matches. Enigma has won 3 out of their five recent matches, whereas Revenant has won 2 out of their five matches.

Potential line-ups

Enigma Gaming

Sabyasachi “Antidote” Bose

Bose Karan “Excali” Mhaswadkar

Mhaswadkar Tejas “Rexy” Kotian

Kotian Rishi “RvK” Vijayakumar

Vijayakumar Akram “rawfiul” Virani

Revenant Esports

Saaransh "Whimp" Dang

Dang Arnav "Logistaa" Jit Kalra

Jit Kalra Kasif "Paradox" Sayyed

Sayyed Abhay "KnightRider" Mulchandani

Mulchandani Shailesh "blackhawk" Dalvi

Where to watch

Esports fans in India and the world can watch the tournament live on the official YouTube channel of TEC on August 13, 2022, from noon. The Enigma Gaming versus Revenant Esports match will start at noon IST.

Edited by Srijan Sen