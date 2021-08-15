Enigma Gaming will take on Team XO in the Valorant Conquerors Championship Wildcard Qualifier Grand-Finals

Enigma Gaming will go up against Team XO in the Grand-Finals of the Valorant Conquerors Championship Wildcard Qualifier.

The stage is set for the #VCC Wildcard Qualifier Finals to determine who secure the final slot in #VCC Grand Final Playoffs 🔥



Our South Asia Contenders will battle Tomorrow, 15th August LIVE 7:00 PM IST onwards 🏆



📺 LIVE on Nodwin Gaming's Twitch, FB & YouTube pic.twitter.com/8tZi9RSAd5 — NODWIN Gaming South Asia (@NodwinSouthAsia) August 14, 2021

Team XO defeated Enigma Gaming in the Winner-Bracket Final of the Valorant Conquerors Championship and sent the latter into the Loser Bracket. However, Enigma Gaming made its way through to the Grand-Finals, beating Team Arrow in the Loser Bracket Final.

Two Indian teams in the Valorant Conquerors Championship Wildcard Qualifier Grand-Finals

Winner Bracket Final:

Team XO faced Enigma Gaming in a best-of-three tie in the Winner Bracket Final of the Valorant Conquerors Championship Wildcard Qualifier. The three selected maps for the matchup were:

Split

Icebox

Haven

Map 1: Split

Enigma Gaming started as the defender and dominated the first half with nine rounds in its favor. After the side swap, Team XO completely turned the tie around by securing 10 rounds. Enigma Gaming was only able to win one round in the second half and lost the match.

Team XO 13-10 Enigma Gaming

Map 2: Icebox

After pulling off a comeback in the first match, Team XO was pretty confident before going into the second map. The team dominated the first half this time, securing 11 rounds in its attack.

After the side swap, Enigma Gaming won six rounds in the second half. However, Team XO secured two more rounds and clinched the match and the series.

Team XO 13-7 Enigma Gaming

Loser Bracket Final:

After losing to Team XO, Enigma Gaming dropped down and faced Team Arrow in the Loser Bracket Final. The match was played on the following maps:

Breeze

Haven

Bind

Map 1: Breeze

Team Arrow started off the map as the defender and dominated the first half, securing eight rounds. After the side swap, Enigma Gaming pulled off a comeback by securing nine rounds.

However, Team Arrow was unable to secure a single round in its favor and lost the match.

Enigma Gaming 13-8 Team Arrow

Map 2: Haven

Enigma Gaming dominated the first half this time and secured nine rounds in its favor. After the side swap, Team Arrow was unable to secure a single round and failed to exert any influence over the game.

However, Enigma Gaming won four more rounds in the second half and won the match and the series.

Enigma Gaming 13-3 Team Arrow

Enigma Gaming will face Team XO tomorrow in the Grand-Finals of the Valorant Conquerors Championship Wildcard Qualifier. After Velocity Gaming and Global Esports, the winner of tomorrow's bout will be the third Indian team in the Valorant Conquerors Championship Main Event.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul