FaZe Clan vs Evil Geniuses: VCT NA LCQ - Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

FaZe Clan will take on Evil Geniuses in the second match of Day 1 of the VCT North America: Last Chance Qualifier. Valorant Champions Tour North America: Last Chance Qualifiers are hosted to give teams a last chance to get into the year-end Valorant Champions.

Each team will get a fair chance to win a wildcard entry to the Champions Stage. The tournament has started with eight teams and will continue until only one team remains and makes it out of the tournament.

The VCT 2022 Last Chance Qualifiers will be held across five regions: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, East Asia (China, Japan, Korea), and South America. Each region will promote one team to this year's Valorant Champions, except South America, which will encourage two sides.

The tournament will kick off today, August 4 and decide its winners by August 14. XSET and OpTic Gaming have already booked their berths at the Champions 2022, owing to their circuit points. The final spot will be decided in the coming days with the completion of the NA LCQs.

VCT NA Last Chance Qualifier: FaZe Clan vs Evil Geniuses prediction

Both North American giants have proven themselves previously in the NA Stage 2 Challengers with almost similar stats. FaZe Clan and Evil Geniuses have gone head-to-head twice before the start of this tournament. This time, they are up against each other in the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals.

VALORANT Champions Tour NA @valesports_na Get ready for our #VALORANTLCQ . The fight for the final spot to represent North America at Champions kicks off tomorrow, 08.04.22 at 1:00 PM PT. Get ready for our #VALORANTLCQ. The fight for the final spot to represent North America at Champions kicks off tomorrow, 08.04.22 at 1:00 PM PT. https://t.co/F8mFNx8M2f

Faze Clan has had a slightly better run recently than Evil Geniuses, winning a few more of their bouts in the NA Stage 2 Challengers, but Evil Geniuses are not to be underestimated by any means.

Head-to-head

The teams have faced each other twice so far, and FaZe Clan has won both matches with a 2:0 lead. Evil Geniuses are the underdogs here, but on paper, they look to be a stronger team nonetheless.

Recent results of FaZe Clan and Evil Geniuses

Recent result of FaZe Clan vs Evil Geniuses (Image via vlr.gg)

FaZe Clan has won three matches in the Playoffs Stage of the Valorant Champions Tour NA Stage 2 Challengers, while Evil Geniuses have won only two of their recent five matches, one each from the Group and the Playoff stage in VCT NA S2 Challengers.

Rosters for NA LCQ

FaZe Clan

Andrej "BABYBAY" Francisty (IGL)

Francisty (IGL) Xavier "flyuh" Carlson

Carlson Quan "dicey" Tran

Tran Phat "supamen" Le

Le Kevin "POISED" Ngo

Ngo Josh "jdm" Marzano (Coach)

Evil Geniuses

Kelden "Boostio" Pupello

Pupello Corbin "C0M" Lee (IGL)

Lee (IGL) Vincent "Apoth" Le

Le Jeffrey "Reformed" Lu

Lu Alexander "jawgemo" Mor

Mor Chritine "potter" Chi (Coach)

When and where to watch

Valorant esports enthusiasts can watch VCT 2022 North America LCQs live worldwide across VCT's official YouTube and Twitch handles. Viewers can also tune into official watch parties held by various streamers and gamers to catch in on the live action. The match will start on Thursday, August 4 at 4:00 pm PDT/1:00 am CEST (next day)/4:30 am IST (next day).

