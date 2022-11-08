Former OpTic Gaming coach joins NRG Esports ahead of VCT 2023

NRG Esports has officially announced Chet "Chet" Singh as their head coach for the VCT 2023 season. Chet was the head coach for OpTiC Gaming's former Valorant roster, which found massive success in erstwhile tournaments. The roster disbanded after the organization failed to qualify for the partnership program.

The prevailing off-season witnessed reputed partnered teams strive to acquire the best talent in the industry. Many athletes whose teams failed to qualify for franchising stepped down from active rosters to look for better offers. As of now, multiple partnered teams have announced their final Valorant rosters for 2023.

Former OpTic head coach Chet joins NRG's Valorant roster ahead of VCT 2023

NRG finally joined the off-season trend on October 7 by announcing the first member of its roster, Chet Singh. Interestingly, the talented coach started out his career as a guide with NRG back in 2020, before moving to TSM and Team Envy in 2021.

Chet has been the brains behind OpTic's impeccable strategies in VCT 2022. He was also behind the team's success in Valorant Champions 2021, when FNS, Victor, Yay, Crashies, and Marved competed against top rosters under the name Team Envy, which merged with OpTic Gaming in early 2022.

NRG's full Valorant roster is expected to be revealed by the end of this week, as per an official announcement on Twitter. The popular esports organization is a member of the VCT Americas League, as announced by Riot Games back in September. The Americas League hosts top-tier teams such as Sentinels, Cloud9, LOUD, and Furia, among other prominent names.

Despite NRG choosing to take their own time before announcing their signings, sources have given out multiple insights regarding the organization's roster-building motives.

As per online sources, the American organization has been working on acquiring the OpTic core, namely Pujan “FNS” Mehta, Victor "Victor" Wong, Austin “crashies” Roberts, and head coach Chet Singh since last month.

Former members Daniel "eeiu" Vucenovic, Ethan "Ethan" Arnold, and Ian "tex" Botsch have stepped down from NRG's active roster and are presently open to new offers. The new roster is being built surrounding Sam "S0m" Oh, who has been a long-standing part of the team and will continue to do so, at least until VCT 2023.

Fans will get to witness all partnered teams, including NRG, for the first time in the kick-off tournament, which will mark the beginning of VCT 2023 for the international leagues. The introductory tournament will pit all franchisees against one another in a LAN setup. Partnered teams will also have territory-wise International League Splits, a Masters event, Last Chance Qualifiers, and finally, the Valorant Champions 2022.

