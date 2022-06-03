Valorant AMD Skyesports Champions Series Playoffs Day 3 results: Full Power Gaming and Revenant Esports become first teams to leave tournament

With the end of the third day of the AMD Skyesports Champions Series (SCS) Playoffs, the Valorant tournament saw its very first elimination in the Lower Bracket Quarter-Finals. Thus, only four top teams remain, and they will strive to stay in the event.

The four sides in focus are:

Velocity Gaming

Global Esports

Enigma Gaming

Orangutan

Skyesports @skyesportsindia



GGs to both the teams for this amazing match!



This is insane! Global Esports and Revenant Esports just gave us one of the bests matches in SCS so far! It is Global Esports which will move forward from here to face their arch rivals! GGs to both the teams for this amazing match!

Revenant Esports and Full Power Gaming, the two teams who faced unfortunate exits, gave their best against Global Esports and Velocity Gaming.

Results, standings, and overview of Valorant teams after Day 3 of AMD Skyesports Champions Series Playoffs

The third day’s first fixture match was between Velocity Gaming and Full Power Gaming. The former took the first map, Icebox, with a score of 13-10.

However, Full Power Gaming wasn’t ready to go down easily and gave a stellar fight on Ascent. Even though Velocity won with 15-13, it was commendable how Full Power Gaming kept their performance at par with their victors.

Skyesports @skyesportsindia 🤯🤯🤯



Very intense day 3 in Skyesports Champions Series, Phase 3 - Chennai!

Debanjan “DEATHMAKER” Das from Velocity Gaming and Abdul “k1Ng” Khero from Full Power Gaming were the top fraggers of this match, and along with their teams, the duo showed their full potential.

The next match of the third day was between Global Esports and Revenant Esports, with Bind, Fracture, and Haven as their map picks. The former took the first map with a score of 13-10.

Revenant won the second map, Fracture, with a score of 11-13, to give Global a tough fight. This pushed the series to the third map, which decided who would be moving forward.

Skyesports @skyesportsindia



Match 1

⚔️

3 PM

Winner of this match goes to the Grand finals of



Match 2

A very big day for all the teams today in Skyesports Champions Series, Phase 3 - Chennai!

Match 1: Enigma Gaming vs Orangutan at 3 PM
Winner of this match goes to the Grand finals of SCS

Match 2: Global Esports vs Velocity Gaming

Despite Revenant’s best efforts, Global managed to win against them 13-11, which locked in their spot in the Lower Bracket Semi-Finals. Ganesh “SkRossi” Gangadhar was the top fragger of this match-up, and it is no surprise to any Valorant esports fans.

On the fourth day, Valorant fans will get to watch two games, one between Orangutan and Enigma Gaming and the eliminator Val-Classico between Velocity Gaming and Global Esports.

The Upper Bracket Finals winner will directly move to the Grand Final, while the loser will face off against the victors of the Lower Bracket Semi-Finals.

Fans can watch these two matches live on Skyesports’ YouTube and Rooter channels from 3.30 pm IST onwards on June 3.

