"Gambit's great at adapting to our setups": Team Vikings frz after Day 4 defeat to Gambit Esports at Valorant Champions 2021

On Day 4 of Valorant Champions 2021, Team Vikings faced Gambit in an exciting winners' matchup of the group stage to compete for a spot in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Team Vikings conceded Split to Gambit with a 13-6 scoreline. They got back on track by dominating their Russian opponents on Bind in a game that resulted in a 13-5 scoreline favoring Vikings.

Although a victory on Icebox appeared favorable for Team Vikings with a 12-5 lead, they were outsmarted by Gambit as they managed to collect nine consecutive rounds to their name.

Team Vikings will proceed to the deciding fixture of Group C, where they will face the winner of Team Secret vs Crazy Raccoon, to avail the final spot from the group for the quarter-finals of Valorant Champions Berlin 2021.

frz discusses Team Vikings performance after Day 4 defeat to Gambit Esports at Valorant Champions 2021

After an enticing matchup between Gambit Esports and Team Vikings in the winners' match of Group C, Adarsh J Kumar of Sportskeeda Esports had a conversation with frz from Team Vikings. Leandro "frz" Gomes provided his insight on Team Vikings' Valorant Champions 2021 journey.

Q: How does it feel to be back on the international LAN after missing out on the Masters Berlin?

frz: It feels really good to be traveling again and to be back on the main stage. We spent a lot of time without traveling outside for matches or playing any major tournaments, so the whole team is hyped up for Valorant Champions.

Q: Vikings are one of the 3 Brazilian teams at Valorant Champions Berlin. On Twitch and Twitter throughout the tournament, we've seen the passion Brazilians have for Valorant. What do you think Brazilians expect from all the three teams representing the region?

frz: It's a really huge honor to represent Brazil, especially at a major tournament like this. All the teams are doing their best and practicing a lot, so it feels great to be here.

Q: Team Vikings had a 4-0 lead on Split, but then Gambit went on to win six rounds in a row. We saw something similar happen in Icebox when Vikings lost nine consecutive rounds. What do you think is the reason behind that?

frz: Most of it is because Gambit is a team really good at adapting and reading our setups. While they were doing that, our team took a while to get our momentum back and find a way to fight back. You can add nervousness and low experience as well, as some of the reasons we lost.

VALORANT Champions Tour @ValorantEsports



Gambit Esports make the comeback win on map 3 to advance to the quarterfinals at 9 ROUNDS IN A ROW!Gambit Esports make the comeback win on map 3 to advance to the quarterfinals at #VALORANTChampions 9 ROUNDS IN A ROW! Gambit Esports make the comeback win on map 3 to advance to the quarterfinals at #VALORANTChampions https://t.co/8hy8LRtAaM

Q: In the pre-match press conference, Sacy said people wouldn't respect Team Vikings, but you will end up surprising everyone. Even though you lost the match, Vikings surprised everyone and gained their respect with an incredible performance today. How confident are you for your next game?

frz: We'll be moving forward with the exact same confidence, with the same level of focus. We try not to pay attention to what people think of us.

Q: Vikings will face either Team Secret or Crazy Raccoon in the deciding match. Which team would you prefer playing against and why?

frz: We don't really have a preference, but since we played Crazy Raccoon earlier, we have material on them. We don't have much against Team Secret. So if we were to choose, we would like to play against someone we have material on, which would be Crazy Raccoon.

Q: Finally, can Team Vikings go all the way and win Valorant Champions?

Also Read Article Continues below

frz: We're always focused. We believe in ourselves, and we know exactly how good we are. We will win the tournament.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar