Global Esports CEO Rushindra Sinha posted a video on YouTube detailing the wages of each GE Valorant player. Sinha said it would cost roughly $500,000 to get the squad through a South Korean esports bootcamp.

The lone Indian team picked as a partner for the Valorant 2023 championship season is Global Esports. Since its inception, the squad has dominated the country's Valorant scene and will now strive to replicate its success worldwide.

Sinha reveals the minimum player salary for the GE Valorant roster

Sinha revealed in the video uploaded on YouTube that the minimum salary for each player would be $50,000 (₹41,34,734). That figure would be multiplied by seven, given the current roster. Additionally, there will be overhead expenses. He also revealed that the first year's expenses would easily be around $2 million.

"I already said yesterday, our first year's expense in this entire thing is going to be easily two million dollars."

In addition, the complete team will go to Seoul for a new bootcamp, where they will polish their talents against some of the greatest in the world. GE will ultimately choose five active members to compete in the Valorant 2023 season. Sinha further stated:

"Look the cost entails the food, the accommodation, the internet, the utilities, electricity, the actual PC's, the rent, the deposit, the accessories, then the staff that's going to help run the entire place, multiple places because you're going to need a location for them to stream scrim as well as sleep and stay. All that included we are looking at a setup cost of probably around half a million dollars."

The $500k includes meals, lodging, internet, other utilities, PCs, rent+depost, gaming equipment, and support employees to assist operate the establishment. GE will go above and above to ensure that the Indian team has all the resources it needs to function optimally.

Jordan "AYRIN" He, an XSET player, was just added to GE. AYRIN will wear Global Esports colors and take the in-game lead in the next 2023 competitive season.

While GE already has a Valorant roster, Sinha intends to have a 10-man team for the opening VCT tournament season. With all ten players yet to be revealed, Global Esports is most likely negotiating with other pros.

The team is made up of the following players in addition to AYRIN:

Ganesh "SkRossi" Gangadhar

Gangadhar Bhavin "HellrangeR" Kotwani

Kotwani Akshay "KappA" Sinkar

Sinkar Jayanth "skillZ" Ramesh

Ramesh Abhirup "LightningFast" Choudhury

Choudhury Pranav "Kohliii" Kohli

Kohli Hong "Eraser" Chang-pyo (Coach)

Valorant has a big fan base in India. As a result, Riot Games has chosen a regional squad to play in the future season. Global Esports can pave the path for more Indian teams to participate at the highest levels of the sport.

Valorant's competitive season in 2023 will begin in February 2023 with a major event in Sao Paulo, Brazil. From there, all 30 teams will compete for the grand prize. The tournament winners will get a spot for their region in the VCT Masters 2023.

