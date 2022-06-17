Global Esports is out of the VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers, loses to Philippines Rex Regam Qeon (RRQ)

Global Esports is eliminated from the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage 2 Challengers. The South Asian champion was defeated by the Filipino side Rex Regam Qeon (RRQ) with a 2-1 scoreline after a thrilling best-of-three series.

Enigma Gaming was already out of the event from the Play-Ins. Now, with the elimination of Global Esports, South Asia's journey in the APAC Stage 2 Challengers has also ended.

GE Eraser @EraserKr

All of thing is My bad. Sorry.

Need to admit and change many things



Thank you for good game



South Asian sides failed to win a single game this time in the VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers

Global Esports was the champion of the AMD Skyesports Valorant Champions Series (SCS), the qualifier event in South Asia for the VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers.

The team defeated Enigma Gaming to get a direct slot to the APAC Stage 2 Challengers Group Stage. It was the third VCT appearance for Global Esports and became the only team to represent the South Asian region in every single (events in which South Asia had a slot) event so far.

Global Esports was bunched in 'Group of Death' along with Stage 1 Grand finalist Xerxia Esports, Indonesian giant Alter Ego, and Filipino side RRQ. The competition was expected to be fierce, which seemed true after the event started.

Global Esports and RRQ both lost their first games in the Group Stage against Alter Ego and Xerxia Esports, respectively. The losers of both games faced each other in the knock-out game today.

Both teams played a best-of-three series against each other today, and RRQ has had the upper hand from the start of the series. The first map, Split, was picked by RRQ, and the team capitalized completely on its own map pick. The Filipino side took a lead of 8 rounds in the first half as the attacker and won the game comprehensively with a 13-4.

Global Esports made a comeback on its own map pick on Ascent. Though the game was never one-sided, the South Asian side managed to win it by a 15-13 scoreline and equalized the series.

The decided map was on Haven, and RRQ again dominated the game from the start. Global Esports managed to close the gap at the end of the game, but it was too late. RRQ won the game with a 13-9 scoreline and took the series by a 2-1 margin.

It was the first time when the South Asian sides failed to manage a single win in the VCT event. Fans are disappointed with the teams' performances in the event. However, the team will surely learn from its mistakes and come back stronger next time.

