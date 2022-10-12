Harbor in Valorant: When will the Agent trailer for Varun Batra drop in all regions?

Valorant fans have expressed their excitement and hype with the new Indian Agent, Harbor. After a round of intriguing teasers, Riot Games has finally announced the date and time for the much-anticipated Agent trailer, which is expected to shed light on Varun Batra aka Harbor's fascinating story as a whole. His days as a fugitive will finally come to an end as Valorant Protocol negotiates with him.

It's been a long wait since Harbor was first teased, and an even longer gap since the Controller class in Valorant welcomed a new addition. His introduction is expected to bring about a desirable change in the meta. Not much is known about his abilities, but the upcoming trailer will undoubtedly give fans a good idea.

When will Valorant's newest Agent Varun Batra aka Harbor receive a trailer?

Riot Games has scheduled a video titled 'TURN THE TIDES - Harbor Agent Trailer // VALORANT' on the game's official YouTube channel. The trailer is slated to premiere on October 12 at 8 am PDT. Fans can choose to enable alerts to receive a notification as soon as the trailer premieres. Meanwhile, Valorant fans in India will be able to watch the trailer on October 12 at 8:30 pm IST, while those residing in Europe can tune in at 5 pm CEST on the same day.

The official description of the scheduled video reads:

Hailing from the coast of India, this new Controller Agent commands a mix of tide and torrent to shield allies and pummel opponents.

The aforementioned description may confirm speculation about Harbor's 'bullet-proof' smoke, which will help 'shield' his team. He could also sport an ability like Astra's Nebula Pulse that will allow him to 'pummel' enemies, as proclaimed by the description.

Riot Games have also announced a special music track titled 'RAJA', featuring three artists – ARB4, Tienas, and Mangal Suvarnan. An intriguing thing to note in the soundtrack teaser is the background visuals, which appear to be Harbor's animation on Valorant's Agent selection screen.

Riot Games has teased a multitude of lore elements regarding Varun Batra in the past. As showcased in a previous teaser, Harbor is possibly being chased by REALM operatives down an Indian highway, while his water-bending abilities have received prominent mention in the teaser. He also appears to be fond of motorcycles, as showcased in his introductory artwork poster.

After a series of leaks, Riot Games announced Batra's codename and finally revealed his appearance yesterday. Apart from Batra's impressive looks, the poster also sported an image of an unknown personality, who will probably receive a mention in the upcoming trailer.

