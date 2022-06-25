How to claim 'On the Case' Gun Buddy in Valorant through Prime Gaming

Valorant Episode 5 Dimension has finally arrived, and it has brought a host of goodies along with it. The new map, Pearl, is live for players to check out. A fresh new Battlepass along with a new Act has begun, bringing skinlines, player cards and gun buddies.

The Prelude to Chaos bundle has also arrived to the in-game store for players to purchase and equip.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT You’re cracked, but can you crack a case? Pick up the ‘On the Case’ Gun Buddy through Prime Gaming and unlock your inner detective. riot.com/3A0OxZR You’re cracked, but can you crack a case? Pick up the ‘On the Case’ Gun Buddy through Prime Gaming and unlock your inner detective. riot.com/3A0OxZR https://t.co/Cnoi052xZB

Riot has also revealed a new Prime Gaming item for Valorant, which is now available for players to grab. The cosmetic item for the second half of June is going to be a gun buddy. This article will show players how to acquire the same.

How to get 'On the Case' Gun Buddy in Valorant

The 'On the Case' gun buddy is a miniature magnifying glass that players will be able to equip on the side of their guns, once claimed. Riot has quipped this as unlocking the players' inner detective. The cosmetic item can be claimed once players have linked their Valorant account to their Amazon Prime account.

Those who do not have a Prime membership can avail the 30-day free trial that the company provides in order to acquire the gun buddy. The Amazon Prime subscription provides a host of free items for multiple games, including Valorant.

The unfortunate circumstance regarding Prime Gaming is the fact that it is not available in multiple locations. Hence, players from these regions will not be able to pick up the 'On the Case' gun buddy. They will have to hope that Amazon offers the Prime Gaming option to their locations soon.

Riot's FPS received a major update this week with Episode 5. The addition of the game's eighth map has also initiated a new narrative arc for the title's overarching lore. Pearl is the first map from Mirror Earth or Earth 2 that players have stepped into. The location is situated within a geo-dome underwater, and has its own unique Aesthetic that sets it apart from other maps.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT ICYMI, Here's your quick guide to all that's new in VALORANT Episode 5 Act I: riot.com/3QQwcVk ICYMI, Here's your quick guide to all that's new in VALORANT Episode 5 Act I: riot.com/3QQwcVk https://t.co/1JZShk7S6E

The latest update also removed Split from the live map pool and added a new competitive rank between Diamond and Immortal, called Ascendant. Riot is also celebrating the first map of Earth 2 with the commencement of the Crossover Event Pass.

This will offer players, among other things, a chance to get hold of exclusive comic book-themed player cards.

