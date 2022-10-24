How is DetonatioN Gaming gearing up for the VCT 2023 season

One of Japan's most successful esports organizations recently confirmed their lineup for the VCT 2023 Pacific League. Six players and two coaches are on the roster, with five players being added on from other teams. Suggest, HSK, Melofovia, and the coaching staff have been promoted from DFM White to the Pacific League roster.

With the Valorant Champions 2022 concluding about a month ago, the Valorant off-season is now in full gear, with several changes on the horizon. Earlier today, DetonatioN Gaming revealed its squad for the upcoming 2023 season.

DetonatioN Gaming VCT 2023 roster revealed

Seo "Suggest" Jae-young, Ryumon "Reita" Oshiro, Tomoki "xnfri" Moriya, Anthem, Sang-min "Seoldam" Park, and Shogo "takej" Takemori will be on the Japanese squad for the 2023 season. Hae-seong "hsk" Kim and Hirotaka "Melofovia" Okazak will be on the coaching staff.

The organization is well-known within the gaming community owing to their success in other titles. They participated in First Strike Japan, where they finished fourth, and at the VCT 2021 Japanese Circuit, although they never advanced to the main event.

DetonatioN Gaming is a Japanese professional esports company with teams competing in several games. It began as a Counter-Strike Online squad in July 2012.

After qualifying for VCT 2022 Japan Stage 2 Challengers Week 2 under the moniker of DetonatioN Gaming White, the organization was able to enter the major leagues. They are one of ten groups allowed into the franchise and have a new lineup to start again following their setbacks.

The new roster is quite impressive, and it will be exciting to see what they have in store for fans once the regular season begins. Seoldam easily stands out due to his quick and snappy decision-making abilities, aim that never misses, and a dedicated fanbase that will continue to follow their favorite streamer.

Seoldam retired from the professional stage some time ago to focus on his streaming career for Crazy Raccoon. However, he is now back on the field with DetonatioN Gaming.

Furthermore, three other players from Team Reject, namely, Reita, takej, and Anthem have also joined the new DFM roster. Anthem mainly played as Chamber for the Japanese organization, whereas Reita generally played Initiators and Takej acted as a smoking Agent for the team.

xnfri is another former NORTHEPTION player who joined the team and has played in the VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen. With a 1.21 rating and 1.34 K/D, Suggest appears to be the roster's standout addition.

Aside from Seoldam, it will be fascinating to see how this squad comes together in matches when the team's cohesiveness and synergy can make or break a play and, ultimately, the game. Nevertheless, DetonatioN Gaming has made a strong start with this team, and their future certainly looks bright.

The organizers of VCT 2023, Riot Games, have outlined ambitious intentions to hold the most prestigious esports championship to date. The upcoming Valorant season is expected to provide several possibilities for talented esports athletes from various sectors to demonstrate their abilities.

